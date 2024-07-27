Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Are 'Love Island' Stars Aaron and Kaylor Still Together After the Casa Amor Drama? "I feel like my definition of love and his definition of love are two different things," Kaylor confessed. By Alex West Published Jul. 27 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

It was heartbreaking to see Love Island USA Season 6 come to an end in July 2024, but when one door closes, another opens. Now, we get to see how the relationships from the villa will hold up in the real world. Fans are particularly curious about if Aaron and Kaylor are still together.

Aaron and Kaylor captivated the world's attention when they coupled up immediately, staying as an item relatively consistently throughout the show. Despite their commitment to each other, they did have a few speed bumps. The question is: Did they have any more once they left the bubble of Love Island?

Source: Peacock

Are Aaron and Kaylor from 'Love Island' still together?

After Aaron nearly pursued someone new, Daniela Ortiz-Rivera, during Casa Amor, Kaylor made it clear that she was not happy with that by remaining single for a bit which sent a message to Aaron.

Although they coupled back up pretty quickly, Kaylor hasn't forgotten completely and admitted it's hard to trust him now. She said on Viall Files that she is "really scared of getting hurt, but I am really young and I need to experience this."

Her fear hasn't necessarily deterred her from sticking with Aaron, though. In fact, according to an Instagram post from him, they're still spending time together outside of the villa. In fact, in one post, Aaron even wrote, "It's official."

"It would be very easy for me to be like, ‘OK, Aaron, we’re done. I don’t want to talk to you.’ But I just know that there is something there," Kaylor said about giving the relationship a genuine go. "If it blows up in my face, it does, and I’ll learn from it."

She felt that they were on different pages before Casa, but indicated that they've communicated a bit more now about their status. Nonetheless, she still said, "I feel like my definition of love and his definition of love are two different things."

It's hard to say how those differences will bode into the future, especially since Kaylor also acknowledge that setting down with Aaron is a big "risk." As she's only 22, the bombshell is a bit worried about missing out on experiences with others, but it's something she's willing to do for now.

As for Aaron's take, he's been a little less open to the public about what's going on in his mind. However, he did hint at some behind-the-scenes drama on the island.

In fact, he blamed the producers for putting extra pressure on their relationship, almost fishing for drama. "Love Island USA, the stronger you are as a couple, the more they challenge you," he told StyleCaster.

Aaron added: "I can’t say that much about it because we’re not allowed. But they will challenge you so hard, so that is definitely an aspect that I didn’t think about going into it, but I met Kaylor and that’s the bit. So I’m happy."