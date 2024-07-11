Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island When Was 'Love Island USA' Season 6 Filmed in Fiji? Here's What We Know "Filming does go on longer than what could ever be aired on TV, just for time’s sake," Ariana said. By Melissa Willets Jul. 11 2024, Published 1:25 p.m. ET Source: NBC Universal

Fans are likely up to speed about where Love Island USA Season 6, hosted by Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix, was filmed. Because yes, we all want to go to Fiji, the setting of Casa Amor in 2024.

But what was the timeline for filming the show? With a June 11, 2024, premiere date, fans need to know how long ago all the drama took place. Read on to find out what we know. Hint: Filming is still happening as the show airs.

Source: NBC Universal

So, when was 'Love Island USA' Season 6 filmed in Fiji?

For six weeks following the first episode of Love Island USA Season 6, fans will be glued to their TVs on an almost nightly basis to follow the would-be couples who are vying for the grand prize of $100,000 together — or $50,000 if they leave the show alone.

Perhaps part of the mass appeal of the extremely binge-able series is that fans get to see what's happening almost in real time, according to The U.S. Sun.

Indeed, as we stated above, the season's first episode aired on June 11. The Hollywood Reporter interviewed Season 6 host Ariana on June 28, at which point she said, "I do know Casa Amor is going to be coming up somewhat soon because we are getting about midway."

Since Love Island USA runs for six weeks, and ends in the beginning of August, this all adds up. And former contestant Coye Simmons shared that episodes are filmed with a short lag time of just a few days before they air. Importantly, Love Island is not live, although we're not talking about months of production time. Indeed, the show is being filmed while it's airing, unlike other reality relationship shows like The Bachelor.

Filming for 'Love Island' takes longer than fans may think.

Both the host of the series and the former contestant Coye say the filming process for Love Island is significantly more rigorous than we may know.

"Filming does go on longer than what could ever be aired on TV, just for time’s sake," Ariana told The Hollywood Reporter. She went on to say she doesn't spend more time with the Islanders than what we see. Meanwhile, Coye said that the casting process is pretty intense, revealing that each potential Islander meets with a psychiatrist and fills out a lengthy survey before being selected.