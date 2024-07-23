Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island 'Love Island USA' Star Miguel Made a Cameo on 'Ted Lasso' — As a 'Love Island' Contestant "He manifested 'Love Island.'" By Anna Quintana Jul. 23 2024, Published 2:51 p.m. ET Source: AppleTV/Peacock

Talk about manifesting! During Season 2 of Ted Lasso, playboy Jamie Tartt took a break from soccer to appear on a reality dating show called Lust Conquers All.

The show was clearly a spoof of Love Island, but what makes the scene even better is that Love Island USA Season 6 contestant Miguel Harichi makes a cameo in the scene as a contestant on the show. Now, three years later, Miguel is a fan favorite and fans can't get enough of the full circle moment.

Source: Peacock Miguel and Leah on Love Island USA

Miguel appeared on 'Ted Lasso' in 2021, years before his debut on 'Love Island USA.'

In the Season 2, Episode 2 scene, Miguel aka Danthony has no lines but stands next to Jamie Tartt (played by Phil Dunster) as they face elimination. "Better call your nan and tell her to put the kettle on," Jamie tells Miguel's character. Miguel then proceeds to celebrate and pump his chest after the host tells a clearly shocked Jamie, "The lust stops here."

It didn't take long for fans of Miguel and Love Island USA to find the clip and find it hilarious that Miguel ended up on the reality show he once parodied. "That’s hilarious, and the fact he is now really truly in Love Island makes it more funny," one person commented on TikTok before another added, "He manifested Love Island."

What is Miguel's job? He's an actor, rapper, and model.

According to Miguel's Instagram bio, he is a fitness model. However, he is also an actor and rapper. Along with Ted Lasso, Miguel has also appeared in the 2019 movie, We Die Young, according to his IMDB page. On social media, Miguel also shares videos of his music.

He is a member of the CSB Team on TikTok, where he shows off his freestyle rap skills alongside Too Hot to Handle star Louis Russell. Following his appearance on Love Island USA, Miguel revealed he had plans to go to LA with his partner Leah Kateb, so fans may see more of Miguel in the future.