The PPG Made It to the Final Three on 'Love Island USA' — What Does It Mean?

"Thank you PPG for giving us some of the best reality television in a LONGGG time."

Jul. 23 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

JaNa, Leah, and Serena on Love Island USA
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

It was the phrase heard around the world — or at least the millions of screens watching the Season 6 finale of Love Island USA.

When host Ariana Madix announced that Leah Kateb, Serena Page, and JaNa Craig made the final three with their respective partners (sorry Kendall and Nicole), Leah celebrated with a little inside joke.

"PPG back on top," she told Serena and JaNa, who responded with giggles and a synchronized head nod. For stans of the trio, the moment was special but for many, who may have started watching the show late, the phrase was confusing.

So, what does PPG mean?

love island usa final couples
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock
So, what does PPG mean?

PPG is short for "PowerPuff Girls," which is what they called themselves in the villa.

Leah, Serena, and JaNa quickly bonded on the Peacock reality series so it made sense to name themselves after the famous animated trio.

Leaving the show, Serena, who won with her boyfriend Kordell Beckham, opened up about their close bond and their plans for future triple dates.

"All three of us, we’re all just very genuine and we all bring different things to the table. I give tough love, Leah gives the delusional love and JaNa gives the sweet — also kind of delusional — love. But it all just works together," Serena told TODAY. "

In another interview with People, she added, "Yes, we're about to be ripping the streets together. Me and Leah may or may not have something cooking up in L.A. So y'all should see a lot more of us. And JaNa's only a 45-minute flight away. So we're going to drag her into it as well. Triple dates always, always. Our men get along so well. I know our triple date is going to go crazy. We're going to Epcot, drinking around the world."

Fans can't get enough of PPG on social media.

Despite the show ending, PPG is forever, and fans of Love Island love the sisterhood.

"Thank you PPG for giving us some of the best reality television in a LONGGG time," one person tweeted before another added, "PPG TOOK FIRST, SECOND, THIRD JUST LIKE I PLANNED! COME ON NOW! MY GIRLS WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS YOU HEAR ME!"

A third chimed in, "I’m so ready for PPG to become a household name."

We can't wait for a PPG update when the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion airs on Monday, August 19 on Peacock.

