Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island 'Love Island USA' Stars Leah and Rob Are Simply Good Friends Leah and Rob didn't work our romantically, but the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 contestants have remained good friends. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 23 2024, Published 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Before finishing Season 6 of Love Island USA in second place with Miguel Harichi, 24-year-old college student Leah Kateb initially paired up with Robert "Rob" Raush. They were one of the strongest early couples after pairing up at the first recoupling.

Article continues below advertisement

Sadly, their relationship hit rough waters as Rob's wandering eye led him to leave Leah whenever a new bombshell entered the villa. However, when Miguel arrived, Leah shifted her attention to him, and they remained a couple until the season's end. But now, fans eagerly wonder: Is there a chance Leah and Rob reconcile and start dating outside the Love Island USA villa? Here's what we know.

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

So, are Leah and Rob from 'Love Island USA' dating?

As of now, it's unlikely that Leah and Rob will ever date in the real world. Now, this isn't due to any rift between them — in fact, they left the show as very close friends! Instead, Leah seems focused on making her relationship with Miguel work outside the show.

Following the Season 6 finale, Miguel spoke with Us Weekly and seemed to confirm that he and Leah are still together. During the conversation, he shared his and Leah's plans for the future as they navigate life outside the tropical villa.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Despite the distance — he in the United Kingdom and she in California — Miguel shared their mutual desire to keep the romance alive. "I definitely want to see how far this goes and whatever happens... I don't want to lose what me and her have created," he told the outlet. "She's definitely someone that I'll hold dear for, I think, the rest of my life. We have made little plans — she wants to introduce me to her animals at her farm, which is what I'm looking forward to the most."

Article continues below advertisement

Miguel also revealed that he and Leah are looking forward to joining their fellow Islanders for some exciting trips: "We are talking about going to Disney World with the troop — me, Kordell, Serena, Leah, Aaron, Kaylor, everybody," he said.

"She's got some restaurants she wants to show me to, I'm gonna say 'take me to,' because I'll be taking her, but she's introducing me to the restaurant, you know what I'm saying?" he continued. "I'm definitely gonna be going straight to L.A. after this, just spending time with her, seeing her side of L.A., and enjoying each day at a time."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob hoped Leah and Miguel would win 'Love Island USA.'

Just before Rob left the Love Island USA villa, he shared a heartfelt moment with Leah. He expressed, "I really care about you. I really do, and I really, really wish you the best. And it didn't work out for us, like, romantically, but I really do hope that we get to stay friends."

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Leah reciprocated with a similar sentiment, stating, "I swear to God, like, on, like, my dog's life, like, I always cared about you, and I always wanted the best for you, and I always will."

As the Season 6 finale approached, Rob continued to show his support for Leah. In the July 20 episode of the Love Island USA web series "Your Type of Paper," the 25-year-old snake wrangler announced that he was rooting for Leah and Miguel to win the season.