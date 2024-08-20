Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Nicole Exposes Kendall's Lies at the 'Love Island USA' Reunion At the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion, Nicole reveals that Kendall lied to her about the NSFW nude video of himself that leaked online. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 20 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

At long last, the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion is here — and it's every bit as dramatic as we expected! During the nearly two-hour special, viewers learn the inside scoop on the fate of the final four couples, including Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington.

Nicole and Kendall open up about the hurdles they've faced since leaving the villa in late July, with Nicole accusing Kendall of a serious lie. So, what exactly did he lie about? Keep reading for all the known details.

Source: Peacock

What did Kendall lie about on 'Love Island USA'?

As it turns out, Kendall lied to Nicole about that NSFW nude video of himself that leaked online following the Season 6 finale. Kendall had told Nicole that the video was "from years ago" and involved "someone [he] trusted, an ex-girlfriend."

However, Nicole later reveals to the cast that she learned from JaNa that the video was actually filmed just days before Kendall entered the Love Island USA villa, and it was with someone he met on a dating app.

Nicole tells viewers the "video is not OK" and "nobody deserves that." But then she turns her focus to Kendall, saying, "I think if you say you love somebody, in the moment when you're telling me about something, you need to be honest." "I was there for you," Nicole adds. "That's why I haven't spoken up. I haven't said anything because it's f--king awful what you've been through. But you also weren't honest with me about it."

Kendall admits he "should have been honest with Nicole in that moment," but he wasn't ready to tell her. He explains, "My life was turned upside down, and I just wanted to have you there. And that's why I said that."