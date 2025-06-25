What Is the Release Date for ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa'? Find out When to Watch Season 6 of ‘Love Island’ is known as the moment when the show officially became mainstream. By Danielle Jennings Published June 25 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

As Love Island Season 7 continues to have everyone literally gasping for air at the end of each episode courtesy of shocking dumpings, dramatic recouplings, and cinematic twists, the previous season’s Islanders are gearing up for a spinoff chronicling their journeys outside of the show. Find out when you can watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Season 6 of Love Island is known as the moment when the show officially became mainstream, as audiences connected with the Islanders and their love stories. Love Island: Beyond the Villa is here to capitalize on the momentum of that crew.

What is the release date for ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa'?

As if fans can’t get enough of the intense drama playing out in real time on Love Island, they will have a double dose of reality TV fun when Love Island: Beyond the Villa officially drops on Sunday, July 13 on Peacock. Following the premiere episode, there will be weekly episodes available to stream every week on Thursdays at 6 p.m. EST beginning on July 17, according to NBC.

Who is in the cast of the show?

Season 6 Islanders JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Nicole Jacky, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker, and Kendall Washington will all be in the cast — along with the season’s winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, who will only have a limited appearance due to his scheduling conflict.

Other cast members from the season are also expected to pop up, which could include past bombshells or Casa Amor girls, although that has not been confirmed. Noticeably absent from the cast of the show is memorable Season 6 contestant Rob Rausch, who reportedly was not interested in being part of the show.

What can fans expect to see on ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa'?

Per NBC, fans are in for a host of drama and developments throughout the course of the freshman season. Winners Serena and Kordell are still going strong, but Kordell’s burgeoning acting career has resulted in him being away from home a lot and causing increasing distance in the relationship. Liv and Kaylor, who became besties are failing to make a lasting love connection on Love Island, are in the middle of a public falling out with each other that causes a verbal altercation and tears.

Kendall and Nicole, who have not seen each other since they ended their Love Island relationship mere weeks after the season wrapped, see each other for the first time, and based on the teaser trailer, it might not go well. PPG (JaNa, Leah, and Serena) are still besties a year later, as they all navigate new lives in Los Angeles with their partners, Kenny, Miguel, and Kordell, respectively.