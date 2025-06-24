Why Did They Dump Hannah From ‘Love Island'? Inside the Islanders' Decision Avid watchers of ‘Love Island’ know that the 19th episode of the season is also the start of Casa Amor, which means that in the 18th episode, multiple people would be leaving. By Danielle Jennings Published June 24 2025, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Season 7 of Love Island is filled with so many twists, turns, and emotions that America is waiting on the edge of their seats every night (except Hump Day) with bated breath to see what the next episode unfolds. However, no moment was as shocking as the most recent elimination that sent Hannah Fields and Jeremiah Brown rolling her signature luggage out of the villa — so what was the reasoning behind the decision? Let’s dig in!

Avid watchers of Love Island know that the 19th episode of the season is also the start of Casa Amor, which means that in the 18th episode, multiple people would be leaving the villa via shocking exits — and that’s exactly what happened to Hannah and Jeremiah who never saw their Casa hopes come to fruition.

Why did they dump Hannah from ‘Love Island'?

Following her exit at the end of Episode 18, the next episode opens with the remaining Islanders discussing the reasoning behind their votes. While cuddled up with Ace, Chelley explains why Hannah, who was in a couple with Pepe and before that Charlie, was voted out of the villa instead of the other vulnerable girls, Iris and Amaya.

Chelley told Ace that although Hannah was coupled up with Pepe, the girls felt that it was an instant thing and that they hadn’t really explored any other connections, versus Iris and Amaya, who have been actively exploring other connections. They alluded to how quickly Hannah moved on from her strong connection with Charlie after his exit to being instantly locked in with Pepe.

Ace (and the rest of the boys) were absolutely shocked at the girls’ decision to send Hannah home and asked Chelley why they chose Hannah over Amaya, who has not made a single solid connection since she and Hannah entered the villa together as bombshells. Chelley explained that although Amaya continues to have an extremely hard time making connections, the girls believed she should stay because she continues to try and be open.

Meanwhile, Cierra, talking with the other girls, Olandria, Huda, Iris, Amaya, and Andreina, said that while she said to see Hannah go, she should be having leaving knowing that she made two great connections while there — something that she believes Amaya and Iris also deserve the opportunity to find.

What was Hannah’s reaction to being voted out of the ‘Love Island’ villa?

While the majority of Islanders shed happy tears and wish the remaining contestants well despite feeling sad to leave, Hannah was extremely visibly upset and also verbalized it. As soon as her name was called to be sent home, she fired back with “What the f--k? This is f--king stupid!”

Back in the girls' dressing room as she was preparing to leave, the girls, led by Olandria, were trying to express to Hannah how much they loved her, were going to miss her, and how they had to make an impossible decision. Hannah was not in the mood and told them that it was hard for her to want to talk to them at all after they just voted to send her home.

Where do things stand in the villa now?