Find out the Zodiac Signs for the 'Love Island' Season 7 Cast "Ain't no way Huda a Virgo acting like that." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 20 2025, 1:15 p.m. ET

If you’re a loyal Love Island USA fan, chances are you’re fully locked into Season 7. Between the chaotic pairings, surprise splits, and over-the-top personalities, let’s just say the season is delivering. One standout cast member is Huda Mustafa, who’s already earned the nickname “Hurricane Huda” thanks to her strong personality and outspokenness. The show has definitely revealed sides of the Islanders that even their closest friends and family probably weren’t prepared for.

But it’s also helped them build a loyal following online, and now fans want to know everything about them, including what their zodiac signs are. If you’re into astrology, you know it can reveal a lot about someone’s personality and might even help explain why they act a certain way in the villa. So, let’s dive into the zodiac signs of the Love Island USA Season 7 cast, starting with Jeremiah Brown.

Jeremiah Brown — Taurus

Source: Peacock

Jeremiah, who does some modeling when he isn’t busy looking for love on Peacock’s Love Island USA Season 7, is a Taurus. Taurus birthdays fall between April 20 and May 20. People born under this earth sign are often described as reliable, loyal, and dependable, but they can also be stubborn and a little possessive.

Ace Green — Leo

Ace Green, who hails from Los Angeles, Calif., is a Leo, which means his birthday falls between July 23 and Aug. 22. Famous Leos include Kylie Jenner and Piper Rockelle, and typical Leo traits include being generous, confident, and creative, but they can also come off as egotistical and a bit stubborn.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe — Cancer

Nicolas Vansteenberghe, from Jacksonville, Fla., is a Cancer, which means his birthday falls between June 21 and July 22. Cancers are typically known for being sensitive, emotional, nurturing, and loyal, but they can also be a little moody.

Olandria Carthen — Gemini

Olandria Carthen, from Decatur, Ala., is a Gemini, meaning her birthday falls somewhere between May 21 and June 20. Common traits associated with Geminis include being curious, intelligent, adaptable, and outgoing, but they can also be impulsive and indecisive.

Taylor Williams — Gemini

Like Olandria, Taylor is a Gemini, so his birthday also falls between May 21 and June 20. In addition to the traits already mentioned for Olandria, Geminis are also known for being playful, enthusiastic, and a little witty.

Amaya Espinal — Scorpio

25-year-old Amaya Espinal, from New York City, is currently the only Scorpio in the villa. Her birthday falls between Oct. 23 and Nov. 21. Scorpio traits include being passionate, resourceful, loyal, and ambitious, but beware, they can also be a little possessive and obsessive.

Iris Kendall — Leo

Digital creator Iris Kendall, from Los Angeles, is a Leo like Ace, so her birthday falls between July 23 and Aug. 22. Common Leo traits, as mentioned, include being generous, confident, and outgoing, but they can also come off as arrogant, stubborn, and impatient.

Cierra Ortega — Libra

Also a digital creator based in Los Angeles, Cierra Ortega is a Libra, born sometime between Sept. 23 and Oct. 23. Traits commonly associated with Libras include being balanced, artistic, and compassionate, but they’re also sometimes described as indecisive and hesitant.

Austin Shepard — Capricorn

Austin Shepard, an account manager from Northville, Mich., who now lives in Fort Lauderdale, is a Capricorn. That means his birthday falls between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19. Capricorns are often seen as disciplined, practical, patient, and persistent, but they can also come off as a little too serious at times.

Chelley Bissainthe — Virgo

Model Chelley Bissainth, who hails from Orlando, Fla., is a Virgo — born sometime between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22. Virgo traits are often described as practical, detail-oriented, reliable, and meticulous. But like any sign, they have their flaws, which can include overthinking, being fussy, overly critical, and a little too independent.

Huda Mustafa — Virgo