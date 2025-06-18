Jeremiah Brown From 'Love Island' Has Three Sisters — One’s a Mom, Another’s a Model Yep, you heard that right, Jeremiah has not one, not two, but three sisters. By Jennifer Farrington Published June 18 2025, 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@findjeremiah

Season 7 of Love Island USA opened with a ton of drama, some of it centering around Jeremiah Brown, who’s now seemingly become a fan favorite. While he was initially called out for allegedly dating someone just days before filming began, it seems fans have already moved past that and are more focused on Jeremiah’s well-being, especially since many feel Huda Mustafa wasn’t the right match for him.

But that chapter seems to be closed, as Jeremiah let Huda go and moved on to Iris, which definitely put viewers in a better mood. All the spotlight on Jeremiah and his journey to find love has also brought attention to his family. Did you know Jeremiah is actually one of four siblings, and the only boy? Yep, he’s got three sisters, and they seem super close with their brother. Let’s get to know them.

Meet 'Love Island USA's Jeremiah Brown's sisters.

Source: Instagram/@findjeremiah Jeremiah Brown with his sister Amara

Jeremiah Brown from Love Island USA has three sisters, who all appear to be the daughters of his mom, Shayna Healy Brown. Shayna is married and describes herself as both an educator and a photographer. In fact, she seems to run her own business, Shayna Brown Photography, based out of Auburn, Wash., according to her business’s Instagram page.

Jeremiah’s older sister, Ashley Brown, is a new mom who welcomed her first child in December 2024. She was pregnant when she tied the knot with her husband on Aug. 1, 2024, and based on her posts, it looks like they were in a long-term relationship before getting married.

Since Ashley appears to be the oldest, she’s presumably the one running Jeremiah’s Instagram while he’s on Love Island Season 7. In a May 29, 2025, post, she wrote: “Big sis stepping in to take over social media while Jeremiah is busy looking for love. So excited and proud of him! Stay tuned for updates.”

One of Jeremiah Brown’s younger sisters is a fashion model.

Amara Brown, one of Jeremiah’s younger sisters, is a fashion model just like her brother, according to her Instagram bio. She graduated from high school in 2024 but returned in 2025 to attend prom with her boyfriend, who was crowned prom king, which she shared sweet pics of on Instagram.

Source: Instagram/@amara_b2 Jeremiah Brown's younger sister Amara

But modeling isn’t her only focus; Amara also shines in track and field. She celebrated a major win in early June 2025 when she became the state champion in the 4A girls' 500 meters. In a May 2025 Instagram post, she shared even more exciting news: “I am SO thrilled to announce my commitment to run D2 track and further my education at Cal State University San Marcos!”

As for Jeremiah’s other sister, she may be the baby of the family, hence the reason her social media presence isn’t as active as the rest of the Brown kids. But based on the accomplishments of her siblings, it’s safe to assume she’s probably involved in sports, modeling, or something in between.

Jeremiah’s sisters seem very supportive of their brother.

Jeremiah’s sisters might be focused on paving their own paths, but it’s clear they’re close and supportive of one another. They often appear in each other’s photos on social media, and with his sister managing his Instagram while he’s in the villa, it’s obvious she cares.

In a post shared to Jeremiah’s account on June 15, a comment came through that read, “He’s experiencing emotional and psychosocial abuse. Praying he has a good support system when he leaves the villa.” According to @pookiespillz, the comment allegedly received a like from the account holder, who we know is Jeremiah’s sister.

