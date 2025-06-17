A TikTok Dating Coach Thinks Huda From ‘Love Island’ Is “Anxiously Attached” to Jeremiah Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown's tumultuous relationship is bringing out all of the 'Love Island' hot takes. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 17 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

You can never get too comfortable on Love Island USA, as there's fan-guided trickery throughout the series. Each season of the Peacock dating show begins with several promising couples who are inevitably tested once the Bombshells come to play. While the strongest couples survive the recoupling phase, some find out through the process that they've tied themselves to the wrong person.

Article continues below advertisement

Love Island USA Season 7 contestants Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown were one of the couples that didn't prove they were stronger together during the recoupling, which was orchestrated by the fans' votes. Huda's response to the recoupling, plus her intense feelings for Jeremiah after only a few weeks, prompted some viewers to question her behavior. Experts also chimed in, stating they believed there were other, more serious factors at play that caused Huda crashing out on Jeremiah.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

A dating coach explained how Huda's anxious attachment showed up in her and Jeremiah's 'Love Island' romance.

In June 2025, dating coach Sabrina Zohar discussed how Huda showed up in her and Jeremiah's relationship. During 55-second post, Sabrina explained how the mother of one's perceived clinginess and obsessive behavior could be classified as anxious attachment style. "Huda isn't psychotic, she's anxiously attached," the TikTok creator said.

Article continues below advertisement

Now feels like a good time to share that Sabrina's TikTok bio states she's "Not a therapist" and is "dating coach who's tired of BS." Due to this, she can't officially diagnose Huda with anxious attachment. However, Positive Psychology described anxious attachment as a "type of insecure attachment characterized by a relentless emotional hunger for connection, offers a lens through which we can explore the intricate dance between longing and fear within the realm of relationships."

According to the Attachment Project, anxious attachment takes on many forms in romantic relationships. While the dynamic often comes with the anxious partner showering their love interest with affection, it often follows feelings of them being too sensitive, over-analyzing the "little" things, and being prone to jealousy. As Sabrina explained in her TikTok, Huda showed these symptoms by "acting like a f---ing nut job" around Jeremiah by being "super defensive" and "controlling over him."

Article continues below advertisement

"She's just super f---ing insecure," she said.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina also accused 'Love Island' contestant Jeremiah Brown of "love bombing" Huda.

In addition to diagnosing Huda with anxious attachment style, Sabrina also gave Jeremiah a piece of her mind. She claimed that while Huda displayed signs of anxious attachment style, Jeremiah's alleged love bombing didn't help tame her big feelings. "He came on really strong because he was chasing a feeling and love bombing her," Sabrina explained of his actions towards Huda. "He likes the idea of her."

She continued: "And then he's starting to pull away because his nervous system is triggered and now he's realizing 'whoa whoa this is getting a little bit much, whoa whoa, maybe I f---ing rushed things." According to WebMD, love bombing is "an emotional manipulation technique that involves giving someone excessive compliments, attention, or affection to eventually control them." Typically, it's a sign of an abusive, toxic, and manipulative relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

We all knew what it was w/ Huda & Jeremiah… both were performative. both were love bombing. was never holding my breath for that one #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/NbEuibc2CB — Syd 🪐 (@_earthtosyd_) June 11, 2025

Sabrina added that Huda responded to Jeremiah's love bombing by being dependent on him and their relationship working out. While some fans felt she made some strong points in her TikTok, others felt it was actually Huda doing the love bombing by telling Jeremiah "love you" early into them getting together.

Article continues below advertisement

Huda and Jeremiah were coupled during the Love Island USA Season 7 premiere and had been together until the fan vote recoupling in Season 7, Ep. 13. When Jeremiah was recoupled with one of the Bombshells, Iris Kendall, Huda, along with Taylor Williams and Charlie Georgiou, were left vulnerable. Huda looked to her beau for support, but Jeremiah was more concerned about Charlie's eventual departure and didn't offer her the support she needed.