Pepe From 'Love Island's' Ex Says He's a "Pathological Liar" and Doesn't Own a Gym

There are many twists and turns on Love Island USA, but one of the juiciest ones of all is the introduction of the new Bombshells. For the one or two not obsessed with the Peacock dating show, a "bombshell" is a new contestant who enters the villa after the show has already started, aiming to shake things up and potentially disrupt established couples.

In Season 7 of Love Island USA, former basketball player Pepe Garcia was one of the three Bombshells selected to enter the villa, joining Jalen Brown and Iris Kendall. Upon his entrance, Pepe stood out among his castmates, as some fans felt he was one of the most attractive contestants the series had ever seen. Others, however, were disappointed by his appearance and the Bombshells altogether.

Despite the debates, Pepe seemed like a strong contender. However, one of the trainer's exes warned viewers not to be perceived by his charm. Here's the tea.

'Love Island USA' star Pepe Garcia's ex said he lied throughout their situationship.

After Pepe made his Love Island debut, a TikTok user named Danielle (@daniellemelhanna) shared two posts stating they dated before he got on the show, and, well, the relationship didn't end well. In the first post, Danielle played a voiceover from the show as she sat at her desk looking shocked to see Pepe on the show.

"When your pathological liar ex-situationship just walked into Love Island as a Bombshell," Danielle wrote on the 9-second TikTok.

The creator then posted another TikTok that was a little over four minutes and gave more context into their relationship. Danielle claimed Pepe lied to her about multiple topics, including his finances. She recalled a time where he asked her how she would afford a plan she had for her future to live on a farm. While Danielle said Pepe initially said things like how he had to work extra hard to give her the life she wanted, he eventually told her, "you're going to have to work hard for it because I can't afford it on my own."

The admission was something she said took her aback because he had previously bragged about how much money he reportedly earned from owning his own gym, which she also claimed was a lie, saying he only worked at the gym. Additionally, Pepe allegedly lied to her about the nature of one of his many tattoos. He reportedly told her he received his first tattoo at 15 and that it caused tension between him and his parents. However, with some investigation on his Instagram, Danielle realized he didn't have any tattoos before 2022.

When she confronted him about it, he reportedly told her his mom made him photoshop every image of him with tattoos. Danielle said he deleted a story that was shared on his Instagram from 2020 that included him not having any tattoos on his body. She shared the lie earned Pepe the name "Tattoo Man" in her phone.