Rumors Swirled That Olandria Left 'Love Island USA' Early and Fans Were Willing To Boycott "If Olandria gets randomly kicked off, I will no longer be watching." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 12 2025, 1:21 p.m. ET

When Love Island Season 7 debuted, the casting was a hot topic from the beginning. Within the first few episodes, several cast members were criticized for the behavior they exhibited before the show became an option for them.

Amid the controversies, one contestant, Olandria Carthen, stood out as a fan favorite. Her witty remarks, paired with her gorgeous face and body, put her at the top of the audience's minds. Olandria also quickly connected with another contestant, Taylor Williams. However, after a few weeks in the villa, rumors swirled that Olandria's time on Love Island was over. Because we apparently can't have anything! Here's the scoop.

Olandria was rumored to have left 'Love Island' Season 7 early.

Rumors of Olandria's Love Island exit occurred in June 2025. The rumblings began when TikToker @sammysamslife shared that the digital streets were saying she was given the boot. "I cannot believe what I'm about to say, but there is a rumor being spread that Olandria was kicked off of Love Island USA," Samantha said. "This is insane!"

The creator continued to say that multiple posts were circulating on the internet stating she was axed from the show without providing any context as to why she left. Samantha said she believed the ongoing rumors were "false" based on several factors. For starters, Love Island never confirmed her departure.

Secondly, she shared that the news wasn't confirmed by any other official news outlets, so she was pretty sure the tea was inaccurate. Still, many fans were floored by the implication that Olandria was asked to leave.

"If Olandria gets randomly kicked off, I will no longer be watching," one TikTok user declared. "Kicked off where? She is the only normal person in that villa," another mentioned. "Unpopular opinion, but I think Olandria is too good for Love Island 😭😭😭," a third fan said. "Like you can tell, she has so much emotional intelligence and knows how to handle her emotions. Everyone on the show is too young and has a lot to learn. I fear she just won’t click with anyone because she’s so self-aware."

Another 'Love Island' contestant (NOT Olandria), was asked to leave the season early.

While Olandria's time on Love Island was rumored to have ended early, only one of her Love Island castmates' exits was confirmed by the show. In Season 7, Episode 2 of Love Island, her co-star, Yulissa Escobar, abruptly exited the show after clips of her saying the N-word on a podcast resurfaced. The show didn't address the clips, but narrator Iain Stirling announced, "Yulissa has left the villa" during the episode.

After her early departure, Yulissa shared a text post on Instagram that read "Owning my mistakes, speaking my truth." She then released a lengthy statement in the caption, expressing her regret over her previous comments. "First, I want to apologize for using a word I had no right in using," she wrote. "Podcast clips from years ago have recently resurfaced, and I want to address them directly,” she began. “In those clips, I used a word I never should’ve used, a racial slur."

"I used it ignorantly, not fully understanding the weight, history, or pain behind it," Yulissa continued. "I wasn’t trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognize now that intention doesn’t excuse impact. And the impact of that word is real. It’s tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use.”

The Miami, Fla. native ended her message with "To those who are disappointed or offended, I understand and I apologize. I am sorry.” In addition to her exit, another Love Island contestant, Austin Shepard, was accused of being a Trump supporter who made some racist and transphobic comments on TikTok. Belle-A Walker, another fan favorite, left the show because she was "dumped" by Nic Vansteenberghe during the first recoupling.