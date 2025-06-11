There's a Reason Why Some 'Love Island USA' Fans Think Nic Has a Kid Back Home Some 'Love Island USA' fans think Nic is a dad. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 11 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Most dating reality shows feature singles with no baggage back home, but there are some who have had single parents show up trying to find love. Now, some Love Island USA fans think that's the case for Season 7 Islander Nic Vansteenberghe. The Florida nurse definitely charms some of the ladies, but when some fans picked up a potential comment about him being a dad, it left many with questions.

So, does Nic from Love Island USA have a kid back home? Usually, if a contestant on a reality show has a child of any age, they make it known upfront. For some participants, it's even a selling point in helping them appear more authentic. If Nic does have a kid outside of the show, you'd think he would lean heavily into the single-dad angle. There is a logical reason why some viewers believe he's a dad, though.

Does Nic from 'Love Island USA' have a kid?

After the June 10, 2025 episode of Love Island USA dropped on Peacock, some fans took to social media to speculate about Nic having a kid. That's because, thanks to the subtitles, it appears that Jeremiah refers to Nic as a dad when talking about his experience dating Huda (who is in fact a single parent in the villa). In screenshots from one user on X (formerly Twitter), it looks like Jeremiah says he needs a "dad's perspective" to get advice, and he plans to go to Nic after Huda tells him about her daughter.

However, according to the comments on that post, the subtitles have it all wrong. What Jeremiah was actually saying in the moment is that he needs a guy's perspective. But subtitles and Love Island USA have a rocky relationship. Earlier in the season, fans complained about incorrect and lagging subtitles on Peacock. And, it appears, the issue struck again and led some fans to think Nic has a secret kid somewhere.

Outside of Love Island USA, Nic's Instagram is full of posts about his time on the show and his life back home. And, as to be expected, there are no hints about his secret life as a single dad. Sure, there is always the possibility that a contestant on a show like this would keep that a secret. But it looks like Nic is not the father … of anyone.

Who is Nic dating after 'Love Island USA'?

Unlike other reality dating shows, which are filmed months or even up to a year before they air, Love Island USA has a different approach. The episodes that air almost every day of the week are filmed a day or two before they drop on Peacock. So, for now, there are no clues about who Nic is dating, since he is still on the show and working his way through his connections.