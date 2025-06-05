Jeremiah Brown Was Allegedly Dating Someone Right Before Joining 'Love Island USA' "So should we vote him out too?" By Jennifer Farrington Published June 4 2025, 10:35 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

When you tune into the Peacock reality TV series Love Island USA, expect excitement, drama, and plenty of jaw-dropping moments. That’s because it mixes attraction, strangers, and an envelope containing $100,000 that everyone’s seemingly competing for. While most fans know what they’re getting into when they hit play on Love Island, there are always those OMG moments that pop up a few episodes in. But Season 7 wasted no time proving it’s already one for the books.

Just hours after the premiere aired on June 3, 2025, controversy started swirling around multiple Islanders, including Austin Shepard and Jeremiah Brown from Los Angeles, and fans are having a hard time wrapping their heads around it. Here’s what’s going on with Jeremiah, and why that smile isn’t fooling anyone.

Breaking down the Jeremiah Brown 'Love Island USA' Season 7 controversy.

Jeremiah is taking the spotlight on Love Island USA Season 7, though not exactly for the best reasons. Let’s start with the first accusation, since the details are still pretty sparse. TikToker @angeladjuarezz is claiming that Jeremiah was allegedly a bully in high school, specifically targeting a woman named Sky, who now goes by @skysdaynknights on TikTok.

The original poster seemed genuinely shocked to see him on the show and, based on her reaction — "when did he get hot?" — it sounds like he’s changed quite a bit since the last time she saw him. That’s the first controversy, and definitely one Jeremiah might want to clear up himself, because let’s be honest, no one likes a bully. Now, here’s the next wild claim making the rounds online.

This woman says she was talking to an Islander just before the Season 7 cast was announced.

While the bullying accusations are pretty wild, so is this next one. A woman named Amiah Brooks, who was ironically a contestant on Temptation Island Season 1, claims she was talking to a guy from Season 7 (presumably Jeremiah, because they are following each other on social media) just days before the cast was announced. In a TikTok video, she revealed the last time they spoke was May 23, 2025.

"I literally just found out the guy I’ve been talking to is on Love Island this new season," she said. "Why does this always happen to me?" She continued, "I feel like I have the most mind-blowing situations when it comes to finding love and liking guys."

She explained that the guy, whom she doesn't name, had gone on what he described as a "random trip," but something about it felt off. "I kept asking him, 'Why are you here?' Because something in my intuition told me he was lying," she said. "He literally said he was visiting his cousin who was having a baby. Lies! Lies! I get it."

Amiah acknowledged that the guy probably signed an NDA and couldn’t say anything about the show, but the fact that it was a dating show where he'd been locking lips with random ladies had her completely thrown off. Still, she says, "He definitely liked me. He was so flirty with me, and I was definitely flirty with him as well." She also mentioned that they did a lot together, including going to the gym, church, and grabbing coffee.