Here's What Time 'Love Island Usa' Airs on Peacock So You Don't Miss a Minute of Season 7 Season 7 of 'Love Island USA' premiered on Peacock on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

After receiving historic numbers in its sixth season, Love Island returned to Peacock for Season 7 on June 3, 2025. The dating series that resulted in Kordell Beckham and Serena Page's love story gathered more singles looking to find their perfect match. However, fans of the show know that there will be some setbacks involved when finding the connection, such as the inevitable drama.

In addition to having their popcorn ready for all the twists and turns to come during the season, fans will be able to cast their votes for their favorite couples, who are competing to win $100,000, from the comfort of their own homes. To make a decision, many fans tune into the show live when it airs. Here's how to catch new Love Island Season 7 episodes, plus more details about the steamy season!

What time does 'Love Island' air on Peacock?

Love Island Season 7 began airing new episodes on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The series continued airing new episodes at 9 p.m. EST. Peacock shared on its platform that the new episodes were scheduled to air every day throughout the premiere week. The week after, the show's streaming schedule will be from Thursdays to Tuesdays at the same time.

In addition to fans watching the drama unfold weekly, Peacock added a Love Island after show, Love Island: Aftersun. The after-show was slated to air every Saturday. According to Monsters and Critics, Love Island: Aftersun gained a fanbase after Maura Higgins debuted the series during Season 6. The episodes included Maura recapping the season and interviewing Love Island USA alum Cely Vazquez and the show's host, former Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.

Who is the host of 'Love Island' Season 7?

Love Island Season 7 wouldn't have been complete without the return of its beloved host, Ariana Madix. Following 11 seasons of starring on Vanderpump Rules, Ariana got into her hosting bag and brought her solid fanbase to the show. The Chicago alum was with Love Island fans as the Season 7 premiere aired. According to The Daily Mail, she even took to her Instagram story, hinting that the show's fans crashed the Peacock servers after the network shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the premiere was "slightly delayed."

"Not you guys crashing the app!" Ariana wrote. "Haha, love it! Gotta get the IT cuties on the job."

Who is in the 'Love Island' Season 7 cast?

The Love Island cast seemingly breaking Peacock's servers was a testament to how excited fans were to see the Season 7 singles. During the season premiere, fans saw the main islanders in action. The main cast included five women, including Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, Fla., Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, NC, Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, Hawaii, Olandria Carthen from Decatur, Ala., and Yulissa Escobar from Miami, Fla.