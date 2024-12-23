Kordell Beckham Teases 2025 Project With 'Love Island' Co-Star Miguel (EXCLUSIVE) A collaboration with Cheez-It was a dream Kordell manifested during his time on 'Love Island.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 23 2024, 6:37 p.m. ET Source: Cheez It

In 2024, Kordell Beckham transitioned from a model and Odell Beckham, Jr.'s little brother to a model, Odell's bro, and one of the most recognized reality TV stars. Since winning Love Island in July 2024 with his love, Serena Page, Kordell has been enjoying the fruits of a life he manifested for himself before the show came into the picture. One dream that became fully realized from his speaking into existence on Love Island was when he partnered with Cheez-It in August 2024.

Fans of the show recall Kordell telling Serena early into their Love Island experience that the snack company was his dream partnership. On Dec. 23, 2024, his dream finally came true, as he's the company's new CFO (Cheez-It Fantaseez Officer). His first assignment as CFO is to kickoff two new flavors at the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Distractify sat down with Kordell to chat about living out his dream with Cheez-It with the Kordeezy Fantacheezy bundle and other projects fans should watch out for in 2025.

Kordell Beckham wants the "internet to break" after he makes his Cheez-It Citrus Bowl debut.

Kordell made his obsession for Cheez-It known on Love Island and after the show's success, often sharing his ideas for future flavors and expressing his excitement when the company acknowledged him. In August 2024, he posted an Instagram story of an ad confirming he received "THE text" to work with the brand. Since then, Kordell and Cheez-It created the Kordeezy Bundle, a new flavor duo featuring Cheez-It Extra Toasty Cheddar Jack and Cheez-It Smoked Cheddar crackers.

The bundle includes Kordell's face in the center wearing his Chief Fantaseez Officer jacket. The reality star will launch the bundle on Dec. 31, 2024 at the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl during the first quarter of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup between Illinois and South Carolina.

Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It, shared in a statement that, in addition to fans getting to see the bundle and the company's massive bowl filled with all of their flavors, fans will also get to "turn those fantaseez into reality" by dressing up in their best fantasy attire. Kordell shared with Distractify that he takes his task of "making these fantasies come true" seriously and hopes to see many creative looks on Game Day.

"We want it to be like the most outlandish, the most craziest thing they could think of, because we want this to be imprinted in people's brains," Kordell told us. "We want the internet to almost break. I'm really ready to see how creative people get."

Kordell shared what's next for him after his Cheez-It collaboration.

Now that he and the team at Cheez-It are officially BFFs, Kordell has his sights set on more projects as his fame continues. He shared with Distractify that one of his upcoming projects includes a project with his other BFF and Love Island co-star, Miguel Harichi. "Me and Miguel, we got some things planned together," Kordell teased.

While Kordell couldn't tell us what he and Miguel have planned, fans who enjoyed seeing them together will likely tune into anything they do. And although the dynamic duo will be working together in some capacity, Kordell said he has kept in touch with all of his Love Island bros through text threads.

"It's a group chat with Miguel and Kenny, and then there's one with me, Miguel, Kenny, and Kendall," Kordell confirmed. "And I keep in contact with Rob and everybody else that I really was, was chopping it up with from time to time." "We're all still cool," he continued. "I ain't have nothing bad against them. They don't have anything bad against me."