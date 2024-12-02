Kordell Beckham Denies Serena Page Pregnancy Rumors: "I Don't Know Where They Came up With That" (EXCLUSIVE)

When Kordell Beckham spun into Love Island USA, hoping to find love, he had no idea how much fans and spectators would fall in love with him, his girlfriend, and fellow Season 6 winner Serena Page. In the months following their Love Island win, the blossoming couple has become media darlings, both together and separately.

They appeared in Summer Walker’s October 2024 video for her song, “Heart of a Woman." Kordell also recently partnered with Cheez-It for the brand’s Citrus Bowl as the official CFO—“Chief Fantaseez Officer.” Kordell recently spoke to Distractify about his Cheez-It partnership and how he and Serena are adjusting to life post-Love Island. During our chat, he shared that it didn’t take long before his and Serena’s fame resulted in the inevitable pregnancy rumor.

Kordell Beckham says rumors about Serena being pregnant with his baby occurred after ‘Love Island USA.’

Kordell shared with Distractify that he hasn’t seen too many “crazy rumors” about him and Serena since their season aired. However, he quickly shut down one of the rumors he saw soon after their Love Island Season 6 win. “I think one time they said she was pregnant,” Kordell exclusively told Distractify.

The model also admitted he didn’t know how the rumor about a baby Beckham being on the way began. “I don't know where they came up with that,” Kordell added.

Kordell said he and Serena aren’t rushing anything and enjoying having their “own little space.”

Though many of their fans want to see the couple go the distance, patience is always the key to a great love story, especially when it’s happening in real life. Kordell and Serena have both expressed their desire to take things slow, which is why they haven’t moved in together yet, despite him moving to Los Angeles, Calif., to be closer to his boo.

He told us he has his “little spot” in the city, and Serena also does. And while fans would love to see them picking out furniture for their new place, Kordell said they’re not yet at that level of their relationship. “We’re not there yet,” Kordell said about cohabitating with Serena. “We still need our own little space.

Before Love Island, the couple were both in long-term relationships. During his relationship, Kordell lived with his ex and saw firsthand how living with a partner can affect a partnership. He advised others to know what they were getting into before committing. “I really tell people to take your time with it, like don't rush it,” he explained. “Because it's completely different. Living by yourself and living with your partner is completely different, and you actually have to be prepared for it.”