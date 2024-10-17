Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island 'Love Island USA' Winner Serena Page Reveals Plans for an Affordable Haircare Line (EXCLUSIVE) "As of right now, we aren’t focused on more reality TV," Serena said. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 17 2024, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

During Season 6 of Love Island USA, Serena Page made it very clear her primary love language was acts of service. When it came to her relationship with Kordell Beckham, she expressed her love by doing his hair.

Before joining the Peacock reality series, Serena had a braiding business while attending the University of Texas, and now that she is a bonafide influencer (she has 1.9 million followers and counting) she has big plans for what comes next in her life. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Serena shares her plans for a haircare line and yes, we even spoke with Kordell about his "long-term goals."

Source: Peacock

Serena Page has plans to launch an affordable haircare line for college girls post-'Love Island.'

Since Love Island came to an end, Serena has been keeping busy. Along with teaming up with Lyft to promote its 2024 Voting Access Program, she has been spotted at New York Fashion Week, hosting brunches, and spending time with her PPG besties. However, she is ready to build her brand and that includes a haircare line ala Beyoncé Cecred, which she also recently partnered with.

"I do have plans to launch my own line tailored to affordable hair care products for protective styles, especially for young Black women in college who may not have the means to get their hair done as often," she told us. As for plans for more reality TV in her future, Serena is taking a break from cameras.

"As of right now, we aren’t focused on more reality TV," she added, speaking for Kordell and herself. "We are focused on building our relationship, having fun, and enjoying this new life we are building together."

Kordell has big long-term goals for himself.

When we asked Kordell what was next, Kordell, who got his dream gig and launched his own Cheez-It collaboration, continues to manifest big things for himself. "I’ll say more movies, TV shows, commercials, and sponsorship deals; maybe something with Prada or Polo will come up soon," he said. "I don’t know, but we’re ready for all opportunities!"