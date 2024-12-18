Are Kendall Washington and Kaylor Martin Dating After 'Love Island'? Rumors Swirl 'Love Island' fans all seem to agree that Kaylor and Kendall would make the perfect couple. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 18 2024, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kendallwashington8 and TikTok/@kaylor.martin

Love Island USA fans are currently buzzing about whether there is a romance brewing between Kendall Washington and Kaylor Martin. Across multiple social media platforms, the speculation is all fans can talk about. As fans know, Kendall and Kaylor didn’t couple up during the show. Their recent social media activity, however, has everyone thinking they may have recently coupled up after the show. Currently, fans are trying to dissect their social media posts and get to the bottom of this romance rumor.

The buzz started after both Kendall and Kaylor posted a few different videos on their TikTok profiles. Kendall posted a playful and intimate video of the two on what looked like a date night at a carnival together. Kaylor, on the other hand, posted a video of herself and Kendall attending a party together. These videos have fans going wild over the possibility of them being a couple. So, are fans onto something? Are Kendall and Kaylor from Love Island dating? Here’s everything we know and what fans are saying about it.

Are Kendall and Kaylor from 'Love Island' dating? Social media posts have fans asking questions.

Speculation about Kendall and Kaylor dating began because of a video posted by Kendall. The clip showed the duo at a carnival, standing close together with a glowing Ferris wheel in the background.

Toward the end of the video, Kendall draped his arm around Kaylor. The two leaned into each other, smiling and nuzzling faces. Set to the song "Paper Planes" by M.I.A., the video felt intimate and romantic to fans. So, they quickly took to the comments speculating these two were dating.

Kaylor added fuel to the fire when she posted her own video featuring herself, Kendall, and their TikTok influencer friend Tianna Robillard at a rave-style event sponsored by BeatBox Beverages. Between the flashing lights and loud music, one particular moment stood out: Kendall and Kaylor holding hands. For many fans, these two videos didn’t really feel like they were just friends hanging out.

Fans across various social media platforms are divided on if they might be a couple.

On TikTok, the response to these posts was enthusiastic. Many fans gushed over how well Kendall and Kaylor seemed to complement each other. “They would have won the show if they paired up earlier!” One user commented. Others chimed in with reactions like, “THE HAND-HOLDING … HELLO?” and “Wait, this just works.”

Meanwhile, over on Facebook, the tone was less celebratory. Some fans insisted that Kendall and Kaylor are just friends, pointing out that they’ve often been spotted hanging out with other Love Island castmates. “They’re being paid to attend these events together. Stop trying to make it romantic!” One commenter wrote. Others agreed, adding that it’s entirely possible for men and women to share a platonic bond.

Still, not everyone on Facebook dismissed the possibility. A few fans openly hoped for a relationship, calling the pair “adorable” and suggesting they’d make a great couple if the rumors were true.

What’s really going on between Kendall and Kaylor?

As of now, neither Kendall nor Kaylor has confirmed or denied the dating rumors. While their social media posts have certainly given fans plenty to talk about, it’s possible the two are simply close friends enjoying each other’s company. Until either of them speaks out, the nature of their relationship remains open to interpretation.