Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Andrea From 'Love Island USA' Claims Islanders Are "All Sleep-Deprived" "There are no clocks. You don't know what time it is ever." By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 24 2024, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Viewers have a bunch of questions on what is it like to film Love Island. From the food — do they really just eat avocado toast?— to the sleeping arrangements, there are a lot of unknowns ... until now.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 6 contestant Andrea Carmona, who was infamously kicked out of the Villa by her co-stars despite her strong connection with Rob Rausch, spilled the tea on what it was like to film the Peacock reality series, specifically how much sleep the cast did (and did not) get.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

What time do Islanders go to bed on 'Love Island'? It's a lot later than you think.

While getting her hair down on Miami-based TikToker Miguel Does Hair's channel, Andrea revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets about filming Love Island. Miguel did not hold back when it came to asking her the questions fans were dying to know, including just how much sleep the contestants get.

"How long do you actually sleep for?" Miguel asked. According to Andrea, the cast is "all sleep-deprived." "So, we sleep like four hours a night," Andrea shared. "There are no clocks. You don't know what time it is ever. If there is drama, we're still filming."

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "We don't go to bed... there were moments where we would see the sun come up." Other Love Island contestants have backed up this claim. In an interview in 2023, Love Island Australia contestant Jordan Dowsett said, "I found out that on our biggest nights, we were going to bed at around 4:30 in the morning and then getting up at about 10 a.m." Love Island USA alum Phoebe Siegel also shared, "You never knew what time you were going to bed or when you were waking up. You had no concept of time."

Article continues below advertisement

There is definitely no sleeping going on in the Hideaway.

Andrea also spilled deets on how much sex is actually going on while filming. "You're allowed to," Andrea responded when asked if contestants have sex in the Villa. "They have condoms... you can ask for them."

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Another fun fact Andrea shared is that the Islanders do get food beyond avocado toast, they are just not filmed while eating lunch or dinner. "We would get catered in lunch every day," Andrea explained before adding that for dinner the cast is split up by gender. "The girls sit with the girls, and the guys sit with the guys because it's off camera so they don't want anything being said or discussed without being filmed."