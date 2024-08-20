Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island More, Please: Will There Be a Part Two of the 'Love Island' Reunion? (SPOILERS) The reunion aired on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, and was hosted by Ariana Madix. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Aug. 20 2024, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Love Island Season 6 reunion. Many Love Island USA fans have agreed that Season 6 may be the series' best yet. So, naturally, there had to be a reunion to unpack all of the juicy moments.

The Season 6 reunion gave us plenty of updates on the cast, including which couples are still together. Now, fans want to know if there's more to come.

Is there a part two to the 'Love Island' reunion?

Technically, part two of the Love Island Season 6 reunion occurred. Unfortunately, if you're all caught up with the season, you've already seen the second half. Peacock split the reunion into two parts, which both aired on Monday, Aug. 19. Episode 37 is listed as the final episode of the season, per Love Island's IMDb page.

Both parts were hosted by Ariana Madix and included most of the cast and Season 6 finalists: Serena Page, Kordell Beckham, Leah Kateb, Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig, Kenny Rodriguez, Nicole Jacky, and Kendall Washington. Past islanders, such as Aaron Evans, Kaylor Martin, Rob Rausch, Olivia Walker, Andrea Carmona, Connor Newsum, and Daniela Noelle Ortiz-Rivera, were also in the building.

The two-part reunion wrapped up the season by confirming the pressing questions on fans' minds. The reunion revealed that many of the fan-favorite couples from the season, like Season 6 winners Serena and Kordell, Leah and Miguel, and JaNa and Kenny, are still going strong and are officially dating outside of the show. Ariana also caught up with Kendall and Nicole, who were involved in a scandal outside of the show.