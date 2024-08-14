Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury Are Getting off the Island of Love as They Announce Their Split Molly-Mae suspected Tommy Fury was cheating on her weeks before they got engaged. Now they've broken up. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 14 2024, 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tommyfury

It seems like only yesterday that Love Island U.K. darlings Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met for the first time on the popular reality television show. Cast your hearts and minds back to June 2019 when Season 5 of the show had us thinking Tommy might end up with Lucie Donlan. That timeline shifted when Molly-Mae sauntered into the villa. It was Love Island at first sight.

A month later, they made their relationship official when Tommy elicited help from a stuffed teddy bear. On an attached note he wrote, "I only want to be with you. Therefore, I was wondering if you wanted to be my girlfriend?" After Molly-Mae said yes, the couple's relationship continued to grow, which included the birth of their daughter. They announced their engagement in July 2023, but sadly things have taken a turn as the two have broken up. Did Tommy Fury cheat on Molly-Mae? Here's what we know.

Did Tommy Fury cheat? We hope not!

Tommy and Molly-Mae broke the sad news in nearly identical Instagram stories shared on Aug. 14, 2024. "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this," said Molly-Mae. "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way." She then revealed that the couple was going their separate ways.

Tommy's post was significantly shorter than Molly-Mae's but echoed the heartbreak she is feeling. Molly-Mae took a moment to also thank fans for the love she was shown over the past five years. "You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all," she wrote. "Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks, please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time." She ended by saying she would return to social media when it felt right.

Source: Instagram/@mollymae; Instagram/@tommyfury

The Daily Mail reported that weeks before the couple got engaged, Molly-Mae revealed in a YouTube video that Tommy was acting suspiciously. At the time, Tommy was acting strangely about his cell phone usage. "My mind did somersaults. I thought, 'Why is he shady about his phone who is he talking to?'" she asked in the video. "My mind went to the worst option. I was staring out the window like I was in a sad movie." Fans think the breakup absolutely points to cheating on Tommy's part.

Both Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae mentioned their daughter in their posts.

Both Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury mentioned their 18-month-old daughter Bambi in their respective Instagram stories. It's clear they are going to put much of their energy into making sure she is OK.