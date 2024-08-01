Did Rob Accuse Destiny of Having Bad Breath on 'Love Island'?

Overall-wearing Love Island USA contestant Rob Rausch has accused a fellow island-mate of having bad breath. The gossip came courtesy of a podcast interview Rob gave to Call Her Daddy in which, to be fair, he was prompted to answer a question about his biggest turn-off.

Thanks to a separate clip from the show that a viewer posted to TikTok, fans guessed that Rob may have been talking about Destiny Herzog. So, why did fans think he was talking about Destiny? Read on for details and additional theories about who else may have benefitted from a quick toothbrushing session.

Rob did not directly accuse Destiny of having bad breath while filming 'Love Island.'

In a clip from the podcast interview — reposted by TikTok user @islandtripics — Rob can be seen saying that he's not going to say who it is who had bad breath in the villa. Then he says it wasn't in the villa. The TikTok user then stitches together footage of Rob and Destiny chatting at Casa Amor. As she moves closer to him, it seems that he noticeably pulls away from her, almost recoiling.

Still, Rob plays it cool, putting his hands behind his head and leaning back like he's just chilling out. Destiny is not getting the hint if indeed Rob is turned off by her alleged bad breath.

Commenters to the post wondered why no one went for the very gorgeous Destiny. Others were convinced by his reaction that Rob was definitely referring to Destiny as the person with bad breath on the show. Good thing the reality star has a powerful defender in her corner.

Daia McGhee from 'Love Island' came to Destiny's defense over the bad breath accusation.

In a response video about Rob intimating that Destiny needed a breath mint, Daia asserts, "No one had bad breath." "I don't know why he said that and it kinda pisses me off," she adds.

"Everyone is attacking Destiny and Sydney and everyone he kissed in Casa," she goes on to say, adding that she never kissed Rob. "It wasn't even her," Daia asserts, adding she was around Destiny "all the time."

In fact, Daia shares a new theory about who Rob was talking about in the interview that had the stinky breath: "One of the boys." "I don't know why he would say that though. That's so rude," she ultimately concludes before ending her TikTok.

In the comments, a Love Island fan added another theory to the mix about who may have been the bad breath culprit. "Could have been a producer," they said. "Maybe he's just speaking in general," someone else surmised, since Rob did say the person was outside the villa. And of course, yet another theory emerged in the comments that the person with bad breath is Daia, and the TikTok was her effort at distraction.