Wait, Did Ariana Madix Hook Bestie Katie Maloney Up With One of the 'Love Island USA' Stars?

When your BFF is the host of one of the hottest reality dating shows out there, how can you not use the opportunity to get hooked up? At least, that's what people think happened with Love Island USA's own Connor Newsum and Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney. But are the two of them dating now? For what it's worth, they were seen out together, and Katie is known for having pretty solid taste in men. That is, post-Tom Schwartz.

Katie's bestie and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix hosted Connor's season of Love Island USA, and Katie even appeared on the after show, Love Island USA: Aftersun. It wouldn't be totally out of the realm of possibilities for Katie to fall (however temporary it might be) for one of the single men from the Villa. But is there any truth to the rumors, or is this another reality TV coupling that's too good to be true?

Are Connor Newsum and Katie Maloney dating?

On July 31, Us Weekly reported that Katie and Connor were seen at a restaurant together in a studio City, Calif. They reportedly looked extra cozy together at a table, alone. As in, this wasn't an outing accompanied by a group of friends or Bravo cameras. To be fair, Vanderpump is on a filming hiatus anyway. Still, though, if these two were out together alone, it could mean they're dating.

It's hard to believe it would be anything serious, though. It could be the age difference (Katie is almost 10 years older than Connor, who is still in his 20's). Katie has also done the man-child thing before and she seems to have moved far beyond that. Or, it could be because a romantic pairing between two reality stars is typically ill-fated from the start. But if there is something going on between Connor and Katie, it's not likely very serious or permanent.

Connor was connected to Cass Laudano on 'Love Island USA.'

There's also the matter of Connor having recently ended a relationship. Well, sort of. He was linked to multiple women on Love Island USA, which finished filming shortly before Connor and Katie were seen together. And, following the end of filming, Connor was open about being in contact with former Love Island USA romantic interest Cass Laudano.

"We got along really well. We had a lot in common. We had a few conversations that were just really easy and we work in the same career field," Connor told Us Weekly not long after filming ended. "We just had a lot of similar interests, love for animals. I think everyone saw that weird fishing conversation we had when I was making her grilled cheese. Just random stuff like that. She's really easy to talk to, she's gorgeous, and just fun to be around."

