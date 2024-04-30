Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix Are No Longer Working With Chef Penny at Something About Her Katie and Ariana have been trying to open Something About Her since 2022. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 30 2024, Published 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pennydavidi

Before "Scandoval" rocked the cast of Vanderpump Rules on and off the show, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney had plans in the works to open their own sandwich shop called Something About Her. Like their significant others at the time (Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz), the ladies wanted to have a business of their own and on their terms. They didn't even go to Lisa Vanderpump for help like their exes did.

Now, we have an update regarding Something About Her and about Katie and Ariana's former working relationship with their former chef consultant and COO, Penny Davidi. Katie and Ariana shared some news about the opening of their sandwich shop on Vanderpump Rules. But outside of the show, they've continued to share breadcrumbs of information throughout the process of bringing their dream business to fruition.

What happened between Katie, Ariana, and Chef Penny Davidi at Something About Her?

In a sneak peek of the April 30 episode that Bravo released ahead of time, Lisa Vanderpump visits Katie and Ariana at Something About Her, which is still in the middle of being opened and not yet in business at this point. Lisa asks about Penny, who originally helped the women develop a menu and was working closely with them.

Ariana and Katie share that they're no longer working with Penny and that, while Penny was paid a salary and a percentage of the business, she was never supposed to be a third partner in the deal. According to Katie and Ariana, Penny is no longer part of the picture at all. And outside of the show, a little more light has been shed on what might have happened between Ariana, Katie, and Penny.

In March 2024, The U.S. Sun reported that Penny and her husband filed to trademark Something About Her as part of an agreement with Katie and Ariana, but that this trademark filing might be what drove a wedge between the owners and the chef. A Vanderpump Rules gossip Instagram page also shared details surrounding this alleged drama. However, neither Katie or Ariana have revealed this to be a reason behind their split from Penny.

Something About Her has an opening date — sort of.

While Katie and Ariana are transparent about the fact that their opening date for Something About Her keeps getting pushed, they both still seem determined to make their dream a reality. In a March 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Katie said, when asked if the shop would open in 2024, "Oh, for sure." Other reports have said that a May 2024 date is what Katie and Ariana are looking at, but that hasn't been confirmed.