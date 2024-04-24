Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Jax and Katie Have No Problem Airing Out Their Issues With Each Other on 'Vanderpump Rules' "Jax has always been completely unhinged," Katie says on 'Vanderpump Rules.' By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 23 2024, Published 9:00 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

It's no secret that Katie Maloney and Jax Taylor were never exactly besties when they were on Vanderpump Rules together. So when Jax shows up in the April 23 episode and hangs with the old gang for several hours, the two butt heads yet again. This time, it's because Jax has an issue with what he believes Katie has been saying behind his back.

But what did Katie say about Jax on Vanderpump Rules? To be fair, with shows like Vanderpump Rules and The Valley, cast members often talk about each other to other people in the group or even to producers. And since Katie doesn't exactly have any loyalties to Jax, it would make sense for her to speak freely about him. But Jax is gonna Jax, and he wasn't going to not mention it the second he saw her.

Source: Bravo

What did Katie say about Jax on 'Vanderpump Rules'?

After Katie and everyone else meets at SUR for Jax and James Kennedy's brunch event, they all head to James's house for an impromptu pizza pool party. It all sounds innocent enough, however when they all get to the house, Jax talks about how he heard Katie speak about his and Brittany Cartwright's marriage behind his back.

And at a time when Jax and Brittany hadn't yet gone public with their separation, this clearly struck a nerve for Jax. According to him, Katie shared with their mutual friends online rumors about Jax cheating on Brittany. And to be fair, Katie did mention to the other ladies on the show that there are "still stories about him running around town." But now, Katie says, Jax is blaming her for those rumors.

Source: Bravo

"Jax has always been completely unhinged," Katie says in the Vanderpump Rules episode. "And this is why I don't f--k with him. I mean, I feel bad about Brittany, but like, her husband is a disgusting pig."

When Jax confronts Katie about it, she doesn't deny she said anything about him. Instead, Katie points out that she doesn't like Jax, so what does it matter if she talked about him behind his back? And outside of the show, in a March 2024 Vanderpump Rules after-show, Jax said that Katie is always one to start the "rumor mill" with blind items or things she reads online, and that there was a rumor about Jax and infidelity that she shared.

In the same after-show, Katie said, "I am not the one creating these rumors. Literally anyone can see it and thousands have seen it. When you see blind items about people that you know, you are going to send them to people that you know."

Are Katie and Brittany still friends outside of 'Vanderpump Rules' and 'The Valley'?

After Jax and Brittany unexpectedly decided not to attend former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's 2022 wedding, Katie stood by her longtime friend's side as Stassi's maid of honor. And since then, Katie and Brittany haven't been close. However, she shared in an April 2024 episode of Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, she isn't totally no-contact with Jax's wife and she reached out to her recently at that time. Katie also gave her two cents about Jax and Brittany's future.