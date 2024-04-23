Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Most 'Vanderpump Rules' Seasons Have 18–20 Episodes — What About Season 11? Some outlets have shared that there will be 20 episodes in Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules,' but Bravo hasn't confirmed that yet. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 22 2024, Published 10:23 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules has been focused on Scandoval and its aftermath. The cast is still wrestling with the emotions left to deal with as lines within their group continue to be drawn and crossed. Ariana Madix's unadulterated hatred of Tom Sandoval has been directed at anyone who sympathizes even the tiniest bit with him. Tom, on the other hand, is desperate to play the victim. With so much going on within the cast, how long is Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules?

Sandoval isn't the only conflict in Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are officially single and ready to mingle. There's even a brief love triangle between them and the woman they were both interested in — Tori Keeth. Schwartz has since moved on, opting to date Jo Wenberg while still keeping other options open. Ariana and Lala Kent's friendship has also taken a major hit thanks to Scandoval issues, and Scheana Shay's motives have been all over the place.

How many episodes are in 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11?

No dates or episode counts have officially been announced or confirmed, but based on previous seasons, it's safe to guess that there will be 18–20 episodes. Some outlets have shared that there will be 20 episodes, but Bravo hasn't confirmed that yet. While this seems to be a normal amount for the series, the episode count has decreased a bit since Season 2. Seasons 3–8 had more than 20 episodes, but the numbers shifted, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why were the most recent seasons shorter than prior ones?

While no specific reasons have been given regarding the fluctuating numbers of episodes in the past few seasons, one of the major contributors is likely the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 8 was filmed in 2019, meaning the first episode aired in January 2020, three months before the world shut down. Season 9, which was filmed in 2020, was cut short to seven episodes, which would make sense given the restrictions regarding mask-wearing and social distancing.

When will the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 reunion air?

With guestimates of 18–20 episodes for the full season, the word on the reunion is that it will air in June 2024. The hype around the reunion has already started to build thanks to the news of a major fight between Lala and Ariana. Sources said that Ariana "eviscerated" Lala, while Lala spoke to the contrary. Regardless, their friendship is over. Their fight may have generated the biggest reunion buzz, but there are plenty of other issues that need addressing.

What can 'Vanderpump Rules' fans expect from the reunion?