Tom Schwartz and Sophia Skoro's "Almost" Relationship Timeline "If I was a lecherous old man trolling bars, seeking out young women, I think I would feel gross. But we just bumped into each other; we hit it off." By Melissa Willets Apr. 17 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

But now, Tom is opening up about his relationship with a much younger woman named Sophia Skoro. How did the Bravo star meet the 23-year-old curated vintage designer? What is the status of their romance today? Here is everything to know about Tom Schwartz and Sophia Skoro's relationship timeline.

Undisclosed time: Tom meets Sophia at TomTom.

Source: Getty Images

Tom said on the April 16, 2024 episode of The Viall Files podcast that the two "met on a whim at TomTom," the bar he co-owns with his controversial friend Tom Sandoval, although he didn't share an exact timeline of when that meeting took place.

The VPR alum also said, “It’s funny, ironically, around that moment, I made a pledge, not only to myself, but to the universe, that I will not hang out or date. I’m just going to be single and work for the next two years. … Then I bumped into her.”

February 2024: Tom makes a cameo on Sophia's TikTok

When Sophia shared a couple of super-short TikToks featuring the Bravolebrity, with one being posted as early as February 2024, fans began wondering if the two were dating.

Fans also began chattering about the potential couple's age difference, since he is 41. Remember, she is just 23. Tom addressed that very issue while speaking to Nick Viall for his popular podcast, saying, “Honestly, if I was a lecherous old man trolling bars, seeking out young women, I think I would feel gross, but we just bumped into each other. We hit it off.”

Tom Schwartz, sparks dating rumors with 23-year-old recent college grad !!!



Tom may have a new woman in his life.



The “Vanderpump Rules” alum, sparked dating rumors with Sophia Skoro, after the recent college graduate posted a video of the pair doing a popular TikTok trend. pic.twitter.com/AfENkBmTJm — Celebrities Anniversary Today (@anniversary2day) March 6, 2024

April 2024: Tom and Sophia say they aren't official, but love each other.

Nick teased more information about Tom and Sophia's relationship status out of the duo while they were guests on his show. They somehow labeled their romance as "almost" official, but then bizarrely claimed they love each other.

“I just want to be in the most perfect place,” Sophia said, adding, “I like to be very at ease.” It seems Tom is fine with that, with the reality star saying there's no pressure in the relationship, and adding, “We enjoy our time together.” He also praised his new love interest for not caring about his past.

"She overlooks all my baggage,” he said. and also referred to her as “one of the coolest human beings on planet earth, the baddest b---h alive.” Meanwhile, Sophia claimed they “definitely love each other.”