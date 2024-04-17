Tom Schwartz and Sophia Skoro's "Almost" Relationship Timeline
“If I was a lecherous old man trolling bars, seeking out young women, I think I would feel gross. But we just bumped into each other; we hit it off.”
Reality star Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules fame has been linked to his fair share of women over the years. Of course, most notably, Tom was previously married to his co-star Katie Maloney.
After their shocking divorce, he was rumored to be dating Jo Wenberg, a relationship he subsequently labeled a fling, and for a time, Tom was also possibly hooking up with Winter House co-star Katie Flood.
But now, Tom is opening up about his relationship with a much younger woman named Sophia Skoro. How did the Bravo star meet the 23-year-old curated vintage designer? What is the status of their romance today?
Here is everything to know about Tom Schwartz and Sophia Skoro's relationship timeline.
Undisclosed time: Tom meets Sophia at TomTom.
Tom said on the April 16, 2024 episode of The Viall Files podcast that the two "met on a whim at TomTom," the bar he co-owns with his controversial friend Tom Sandoval, although he didn't share an exact timeline of when that meeting took place.
The VPR alum also said, “It’s funny, ironically, around that moment, I made a pledge, not only to myself, but to the universe, that I will not hang out or date. I’m just going to be single and work for the next two years. … Then I bumped into her.”
February 2024: Tom makes a cameo on Sophia's TikTok
When Sophia shared a couple of super-short TikToks featuring the Bravolebrity, with one being posted as early as February 2024, fans began wondering if the two were dating.
Fans also began chattering about the potential couple's age difference, since he is 41. Remember, she is just 23.
Tom addressed that very issue while speaking to Nick Viall for his popular podcast, saying, “Honestly, if I was a lecherous old man trolling bars, seeking out young women, I think I would feel gross, but we just bumped into each other. We hit it off.”
April 2024: Tom and Sophia say they aren't official, but love each other.
Nick teased more information about Tom and Sophia's relationship status out of the duo while they were guests on his show.
They somehow labeled their romance as "almost" official, but then bizarrely claimed they love each other.
“I just want to be in the most perfect place,” Sophia said, adding, “I like to be very at ease.”
It seems Tom is fine with that, with the reality star saying there's no pressure in the relationship, and adding, “We enjoy our time together.”
He also praised his new love interest for not caring about his past.
"She overlooks all my baggage,” he said. and also referred to her as “one of the coolest human beings on planet earth, the baddest b---h alive.”
Meanwhile, Sophia claimed they “definitely love each other.”
So, where will the relationship head next?
It's anyone's guess, but we will be keeping up with Tom and Sophia and hoping them the best — and to tune out the haters — as long as they are happy.