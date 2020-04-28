‘Vanderpump Rules’ Has Sadly Canceled Their Reunion Show

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Has Sadly Canceled Their Reunion ShowBy Devan McGuinness
Bravo's Vanderpump Rules has everything a viewer could want in a reality TV show. There is the glitz and glamor of West Hollywood, cocktails, catfights, and all the drama you could want.
The reality show is on its eighth season and still going strong thanks to a brand new cast of characters, but unfortunately, it is being reported that the highly anticipated reunion show is being canceled.
So, what happened and can Lisa Vanderpump do anything to save the day?
The 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion was canceled due to the coronavirus.
With the coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home orders in response, gatherings have been canceled. Due to this, Vanderpump Rules canceled the reunion show that was slated to take place in April.
According to US Weekly, veteran star Stassi Schroeder — who just got engaged on the show with longtime boyfriend Beau — confirmed that the Season 8 reunion show was scheduled to film in the first week of April, but was postponed due to the coronavirus and the need to practice physical distancing.
“It was supposed to be April 3, so obviously not going to happen,” Stassi said during an episode of her Straight Up With Stassi podcast. “The reunion is the worst day of the year. I dread it. … It’s a f--king 14 hour day.”
Apparently, these 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion shows are tough anyway.
Clearly. while fans are upset to miss the Season 8 reunion, Stassi and the rest of the cast are more than OK with the decision to skip this year.
“You have to get there at 7 in the morning, and you normally don’t leave until 10 p.m.,” Stassi explained. “It’s all day of just re-hashing s--t. … We have, like, two or three dressing rooms that we’re all stuffed in. It’s basically, like, choosing who you want to hang out with. I, like, claim a room and so it’s like, if somebody walks into the room that I’ve been hanging out in, it’s kind of like, ‘Why are you here?'"
'Vanderpump Rules' reunion shows are great for viewers who love their drama.
Reunion shows are loved by fans who want to know what the cast felt when they got to watch the side conversations about them and find out the truth that was often debated during the season. But it doesn’t sound like it’s too much fun for the castmates.
On social media, fans shared their sadness about the cancelation. "Can we please Zoom this instead!?" one viewer asked on Twitter before another added, "How’s it already time for the reunion? How many episodes are left?! I am sure they have tons of unused footage...give us bonus episodes!"
A third simply chimed in, "So sad!!" Same, girl. Same.
Will there be a 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 9?
While it doesn’t sound like viewers are going to get their reunion show for Season 8, what does that mean for Season 9? It’s still not known if there will be a Vanderpump Rules Season 9 for a few reasons.
Bravo hasn’t released information on whether or not they have renewed the show. But add in the coronavirus curveball and the fact no one really knows if reality TV shows will be allowed to film right now, that question is still up in the air.
