Stassi Schroeder's Wedding Plans Are up in the Air — So Will She Have a Baby?

If you've been watching Vanderpump Rules since Season 1 in 2013, then you've been on a roller coaster ride when it comes to Stassi Schroeder's bad dating history. Though her co-stars were telling her ad nauseum to break up with her cheating beau, Jax Taylor, in Season 1, it still took Stassi time to realize his ways.

Finally, Stassi met her match with Beau Clark , and fans were thrilled to finally see the Next Level Basic author with someone who treated her with respect.

Then there was, of course, her Season 1 rebound, Frank Herlihy and the infamous Patrick Meagher. While Stassi was convinced that she and Patrick would be together forever, he belittled her in public and he got a little too comfortable with Lisa Vanderpump.

Is Stassi Schroeder pregnant? The reality star's wedding plans might be on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so will she welcome a new addition instead? Read on to find out what she said about having kids.

The two opened up about their relationship beginning on Season 7 of the show, and Beau became a full-time cast member in Season 8. On the April 28 episode, Beau's summer of 2019 proposal will be shown, which threatens to derail Stassi's plans of having a baby as soon as possible.

Is Stassi Schroeder pregnant?

On Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi is threatening to ruin Beau's secret proposal plans because she's insistent on moving forward in the relationship — whether he's ready or not. Once Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright swapped vows, Stassi expected Beau to get down on one knee right away. When he feigned disinterest in getting married unless it was on his schedule, Stassi explained that she wanted to instead get pregnant.

Though Stassi was interested in having a baby before her engagement, once the proposal happened in July of 2019, she explained that things changed. On the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Stassi discussed why she was so passionate about having a baby during the beginning part of Season 8.

Source: Getty

"So this summer, before I knew I was going to be proposed to, yes," Stassi said when asked about wanting a baby. "I know that Beau is my person, and [he's] the man that I want to be with and have a family with. I'm not going to sit around and wait for him to propose to me for me to do the things that I want to do with him."

Stassi said that it seemed on the show like she was trying to trap him into staying with her by having a baby. She noted that actually wasn't the case, and that the two were both excited about trying to have a child.

"I'm not tricking him into a pregnancy. He was an active part of the conversation and participating, so he knew what was going on," she said. "But, I'm like, 'okay, I'm going to take matters into my own hands.' I can't wait to be a mom, then let's just start doing this because I'm not waiting around for this anymore.'" As for her plans now, Stassi said that she's focused entirely on her wedding.

Source: Getty