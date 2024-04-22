Home > Television > Reality TV Want to Be on 'Vanderpump Villa'? The New Hulu Series Is Looking for Staff Members and New Guests Lisa Vanderpump needs some more help running her French countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle. Are you her next chef? By Kelly Corbett Apr. 22 2024, Published 1:44 p.m. ET Source: Hulu / Gilles Mingasson

Season 1 of Hulu's Vanderpump Villa may still be underway, but the show is already planning its next season despite not being renewed yet for Season 2. A production crew member seemingly posted about a casting call looking for staff to be featured on the show. It appears Lisa Vanderpump's trial run at Chateau Rosabelle has been a success, and there are plans to film there again starting July 2024. So, how does one end up working for Lisa Vanderpump? We've got the details below.

Chateau Rosabelle in France

How to apply to be on Vanderpump Villa as part of the staff:

If you're watching Season 1 of Vanderpump Villa and love the cast members, like Andre, Grace, Gabriella, Stephen, and others, now is your chance to join the ranks, provided you're in the hospitality business. Bunim Murray Productions, which produces a bevy of popular reality TV shows like Below Deck and The Real World, is also the company behind Vanderpump Villa. And currently, they are casting for said show, which is seemingly getting ready for a second season.

If you're in the food service or hospitality industry and think you have what it takes to work for Lisa, then all you have to do is fill out the application here. It asks many standard questions as well as to upload photos of yourself, both headshots and full body photos.

Sous chef Caroline Byl and Executive chef Anthony Bar

Per Collider, Chad Moore posted about a casting call on a seemingly private social media account calling folks to apply. He is looking for folks ages 21 to 50, any gender, and any appearance/ethnicity. Shooting this summer starting on July 26, 2024, Chad is specifically looking to bring more cooks into Chateau Rosabelle's kitchen. His message read:

"Now Casting - REAL CHEFS, SOUS CHEFS, & LINE COOKS - Are you eager to showcase your skills under the guidance of globally acclaimed celebrity and hospitality mogul, Lisa Vanderpump? Hulu and Bunim Murray productions are currently seeking unparalleled excellence coupled with television ready charisma in the following roles - REAL CHEFS, SOUS CHEFS, & LINE COOKS. Put in the notes box - name, age, phone number, insta, location, occupation, experience level, and relationship status!" While Chad's posting only notes the show is looking for cooks, the online application appears to be hiring for all positions.

Vanderpump Villa is also looking for guests to stay at Chateau Rosabelle.



Although the casting call message doesn't note anything about guests, an application is open for those who want to stay in Lisa Vanderpump's grandiose French countryside. You can also fill out an application here to be considered for a guest at Chateau Rosabelle while the show is filming. The show is specifically looking for parties of six to eight guests celebrating important life events like a landmark life achievement, vow renewal, unique/legacy celebration, significant anniversary, reunion (sorority, college, high school, work, team), and more.