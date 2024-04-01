Home > Television > Reality TV Is Andre Mitchell From 'Vanderpump Villa' Dating Anyone? Here's What We Know About His Love Life 'Vanderpump Villa' star Andre Mitchell definitely has a few of his female co-workers swooning at Chateau Rosabelle. Is he single? By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 12:01 a.m. ET Source: Disney / PictureGroup

The Vanderpump cinematic universe is expanding and has gone abroad! Hulu's latest reality series, Vanderpump Villa, follows Lisa Vanderpump and her staff as they work, live, and play at her picturesque French countryside estate, Chateau Rosabelle.

Naturally, Lisa has cherry-picked the finest and most hospitable staff to work in her chateau, who will strive to offer guests a lavish, unparalleled experience in the South of France. But along the way, this motley crew will navigate through rivalries, love affairs, and rowdy escapades while all under the same roof.

Source: Hulu / Gilles Mingasson

In Chateau Rosabelle's mixology department is the dashing Andre Mitchell. If there's one thing to know about Andre, it's that he is tall at 6' 4." Currently living in Dallas, Texas, many people have been curious about his relationship status. Is Andre dating anyone? Here's what we know.

Source: HULU / GILLES MINGASSON

Is Andre Mitchell on 'Vanderpump Villa' dating anyone?

Andre is not believed to be currently dating anyone, but he definitely has some admirers amongst the staff at Chateau Rosabelle that could strike up a relationship with him. Both Grace Cottrell, a housekeeper, and Gabriella Sanon, the event coordinator at Chateau Rosabelle, have expressed that they are attracted to him.

So far, nobody has made any moves yet during the first three episodes, but it likely won't stay like that. After all, the French countryside is known for its romantic charm. Andre is clearly a very down-to-earth person and appears to be in demand for these two ladies. Could falling for someone at Chateau Rosabelle get in the way of his work? We'll just have to wait and see.

Who are Andre Mitchell's parents?

Andre is originally from Chicago, where he was raised by a single mother who taught him to respect and protect women. Sadly, Andre revealed on Vanderpump Villa that his mom, who was the most important person in his life, passed away four years ago, and it doesn't seem like his dad was ever around. Nevertheless, his mom did an excellent job raising him, which is likely why so many women at the chateau have eyes for him.