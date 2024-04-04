Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Lisa Vanderpump Has Built a Business Dynasty — What's Her Net Worth? When it comes to building a business empire, Lisa Vanderpump knows how to handle her business. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 3 2024, Published 10:16 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

When it comes to building a business empire, Lisa Vanderpump knows how to handle her business. She and her husband, Ken Todd, were already successful restauranteurs when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. Three years later, Lisa has her own spin-off series, Vanderpump Rules, which became one of the most popular series on Bravo. Lisa's influence in the world of reality television has grown immensely since then. How much have all these endeavors made?

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Lisa met her husband, Ken, at his bar in London. The couple's whirlwind romance led to a marriage within a year of meeting. They moved to the United States and opened a variety of restaurants over the past several decades. Her time on RHOBH brought her into the public light and solidified her in Bravo history. She left RHOBH in its ninth season to focus on her other projects. So, what is Lisa Vanderpump's net worth?



Lisa Vanderpump’s spin-off, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ became a powerhouse series on Bravo.

When the series began, the cast was comprised of unknown faces working at Lisa's Los Angeles restaurant, SUR. The series catapulted those unknown names to superstardom, all thanks to Lisa's Midas touch. The series' popularity has only grown in the decades since it began, gaining even more notoriety after Scandoval. Tom Sandoval cheated on his long-term girlfriend and fellow cast member, Ariana Maddox.

Lisa had to deal with the fallout of his indiscretions in Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, but the success has been lucrative. All of the drama has definitely paid off for Lisa. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lisa is worth an estimated $90 million. Not too bad considering that she built her own business empire.



Lisa has owned several restaurants on the West Coast and internationally.

Vanderpump Rules focuses on Lisa's restaurant, SUR, but it is by no means the only restaurant on her roster. Villa Blanca was another Los Angeles restaurant that she owned, but unfortunately fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while another restaurant, PUMP, recently closed. She opened a new Vegas restaurant, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, inside Caesars Palace, as well as Wolf by Vanderpump in Lake Tahoe, which recently opened. In addition to the West Coast, Lisa and Ken own a bar in London.



Lisa Vanderpump has a new Hulu series called ‘Vanderpump Villa’ filmed in the French countryside.