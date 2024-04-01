Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Cast Discusses Finding Their Groove at Chateau Rosabelle (EXCLUSIVE) “Being there in that environment was different than anything I've ever done in my life,” ‘Vanderpump Villa’ star Emily said. By Elizabeth Randolph PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Undoubtedly, Lisa Vanderpump has used her Bravo show successfully to make a lot of money. After producing and starring in Vanderpump Rules for 10 years following her stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is now taking her talents to Hulu for Vanderpump Villa, along with 12 of her hand-picked staff.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, we spoke to some Vanderpump Villa cast members about their experience working and living overseas — and what it was like to film in the south of France.

Source: Hulu

Where is ‘Vanderpump Villa’ filmed?

In the Hulu show Vanderpump Villa, which premiered on Monday, April 1, the drama revolves around Lisa's bartenders, servers, and mixologists navigating life in Lisa's luxurious Chateau Rosabelle located in the French countryside in Aude, close to the city of Carcassonne. It's about an eight-hour drive from Paris.

Lisa describes the Chateau as a place where guests can fully immerse themselves in, as she puts it, “a Vanderpump-curated experience,” emphasizing that “it's not just a hotel, but a fantasy.” The Chateau has decadent features, including pastel walls, florals, a sultry outdoor pool, and a decked-out bar for the staff to enjoy when they’re off the clock.

The cast works and lives together in the villa, sharing bedrooms. Andre Mitchell, a Chicago native based in Texas, found being in France for the first time and being a first-time reality star "challenging" yet rewarding.

“I soaked everything in,” Andre said of filming. “I didn't take anything for granted. [I was] just super grateful just to be there. But it was it was challenging. You know, because you're going, I don't even know how many miles it is. But it's a long way. You're leaving everybody, and you're going to live with strangers. So there are challenges that come with that.”

Source: Hulu 'Vanderpump Villa' star Andre Mitchell.

Andre’s co-star, Emily Kovacs, who had never been to France before filming the show, felt "so blessed" to work at Chateau Rosabelle as one of the housekeepers. Despite the significant adjustments to living in France, she found the personal growth and emotional moments to be worthwhile

“Being there in that environment was different than anything I've ever done in my life,” Emily said. “But I definitely have grown the most from this experience. I've learned so much about myself. I didn't realize how much I could wear my emotions on my sleeve until this experience.”

Source: Hulu 'Vanderpump Villa' star Emily Kovacs

How much does it cost to stay at the Chateau Rosabelle?

When they’re not solving their guests’ problems, one way or another, the Chateau Rosabelle’s staff can roam around the estate at their leisure. Vanderpump Villa viewers are also privy to visiting Lisa’s latest business baby—for the right price.

According to Tripadvisor, the Chateau Rosabelle costs $497 per night. The hefty price includes three bedrooms, one bath with five beds, and a sofa. The listing’s description also states guests will have access to the chateau’s stunning outdoor scenery, including its park and gardens, which have been the destination for weddings and proposals.

Source: Hulu (l-r): Marciano Brunette and Hannah Fouch

The chateau’s romantic scenery is something guests specifically pay the big bucks for. However, working in the love hub with your ex, like Hannah Fouch and Marciano Brunette, is not as exciting. Nonetheless, Marciano said they were both “so lucky” to have experienced France together and said there will “definitely be a lot more traveling in our upcoming future.”