Vanderpump Rules If You Want to Stay Where 'Vanderpump Villa' Was Filmed, It's Actually Quite Affordable! Staying at Vanderpump Villa is much cheaper than you might think. How much does the drama cost? That's priceless. By Jennifer Tisdale PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 5:39 p.m. ET

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lisa Vanderpump told the outlet that the energy on Vanderpump Villa (VV) is different than that of Vanderpump Rules (VR). The fact that Vanderpump Rules is now an institution of sorts, where drama is everyone's major, certainly contributes to the vibe discrepancy, but that's not why it feels different. On VR, Lisa and her team of adult children are under constant scrutiny in the bustling metropolis that is Los Angeles but on VV, life is slower and more insulated.

It doesn't hurt that Vanderpump Villa is located in the French countryside as opposed to the congested streets of Hollywood. Also, it's nice to be able to divorce one's self from the year of Scandoval so that more sophisticated skeletons can jump out of a few armoires. Of course, it will be a bit more difficult to pop over to the luxury villa in France. How much does it cost to stay at Vanderpump Villa? The price is low but the drama is high.

Source: Hulu Pulling into Vanderpump Villa

How much does it cost to stay at Vanderpump Villa? You can probably swing it.

Vanderpump Villa is actually the Château Saint-Joseph which is a "splendid historic residence built in 1879," per its website. It is owned and operated by Delphine and Frédéric Roubieu, who are raising their five children in this stunning French getaway. They are passionate about history and experiences and have made the chateau available to rent for various events such as weddings, corporate/family events, and anything your fancy heart could desire.

There are a variety of options for anyone looking to book a stay there. The cheapest room available is called the Chambre Albanne and costs 159 Euro ($170.00) per night and comes with a king-sized bed, small living room, and marble fireplace. Hopefully, you aren't shy because you're going to have to share the shower.

The most expensive spot in the chateau is coming in hot at 1069 Euro ($1148.00) a night but is definitely going to give you more bang for your European buck. The St. Elisabeth gîte can accommodate 15 people and is made up of "3 triple bedrooms and 3 double bedrooms, 3 bathrooms/shower rooms, one of which has 2 independent showers and a beautiful living room with a kitchen ... as well as a living room and a separate laundry room (with washing machine and dryer)." If you divide this by 15 it's only $76/night!

How involved is Lisa Vanderpump in 'Vanderpump Villa'?

Lisa Vanderpump has been a mainstay of reality television since she first appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010. It's safe to say she knows what ingredients are needed for an entertaining recipe. This is why when it came to Vanderpump Villa, Lisa was part of almost every decision made. As she told Rolling Stone, over 5,000 people applied to be on the show and Lisa knew what to look for.

It's not enough to be a wildly interesting character, though Lisa was on the lookout for that, she needed good workers. "There were people who were pretending they were housekeepers who had never picked up a duster in their lives," she told the outlet. "We thought it should be an interesting mix of people from all walks of life, diversity, and great energy. But most of all, they had to be qualified. I didn’t take anybody there to be a reality star."