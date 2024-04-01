Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Here's How 'Vanderpump Villa' Is Worlds Apart From 'Vanderpump Rules' “It is not 'Vanderpump Rules' because it’s more immersive and it’s got guests and it’s kind of more decadent in a way." By Brandon Charles PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

You’d be forgiven if you confused one Lisa Vanderpump–titled reality show for another. It makes sense; you’d think they’d all be in the same shared universe.

Article continues below advertisement

But Hulu's Vanderpump Villa — which premiered April 1, 2024 — has little to do with Bravo's long-running Vanderpump Rules. Other than the namesake, you don’t really need to know anything about Rules to enjoy Villa. But if you enjoy Rules, you’ll probably at least want to watch a few Villas to get hooked.

Source: Hulu Gabriella Sanon, Eric Funderwhite, Marciano Brunette, Lisa Vanderpump on 'Vanderpump Villa'

Article continues below advertisement

How is 'Vanderpump Villa' different from 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Lisa Vanderpump told Us Weekly, “It is not Vanderpump Rules because it’s more immersive and it’s got guests and it’s kind of more decadent in a way. It is a little bit of Below Deck [with] that upstairs, downstairs feel. But it doesn't feel as tight as Below Deck.”

“It is in this whole landscape of the French countryside,” Lisa continued. ”It is probably more visual than a lot of shows because we have a lot of beautiful scenarios and parties that are set up. So you get that decadence, you get the electability, you get this kind of a naughtiness because you put them all together. So it’s an immersive experience.”

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa also told TV Insider, “Putting this cast together wasn’t done on a whim. It was very, very carefully thought out. I needed some people that I knew I could really rely on. I think you have to manage people a lot more when you’re living with them and you can’t replace people.” She continued: “I’m not saying we didn’t, but you’ll have to see the show, too. It was quite difficult when you’ve got young people all living together.”

Article continues below advertisement

The casts of 'Vanderpump Villa' and 'Vanderpump Rules' are completely different.

Other than Lisa Vanderpump herself, the casts of Vanderpump Villa and Vanderpump Rules are totally different. The only person tangentially related to anyone on Vanderpump Rules is lead server Marciano Brunette. He was ever-so-briefly spotted in an episode of Vanderpump Rules, per Us Weekly.

Marciano told the outlet ahead of Vanderpump Villa's premiere, “So I’m actually friends with Brock [Davies] and Scheana [Shay]. I got to really see firsthand how they operate when it comes to filming and being themselves.” That’s about the only non-Lisa connection.

Article continues below advertisement

'Vanderpump Villa' and 'Vanderpump Rules' are continents apart. Literally.

In addition to having a different cast, the two shows are based on different continents. The Hulu series page says, “Decadence and debauchery collide in Vanderpump Villa, a new reality series following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.”

Article continues below advertisement

House Beautiful reports Vanderpump Villa was filmed Château St. Joseph, which is located in the commune of Mazerolles-du-Razès in the South of France. The Chateau does not mention the television show anywhere on their site. Vanderpump Rules is primarily filmed in West Hollywood, Calif. West Hollywood and the South of France are 5,878 miles apart.

'Vanderpump Villa' and 'Vanderpump Rules' aren’t on the same network.