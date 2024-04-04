Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Panic at the ‘VPR’ Reunion: Are Ariana Madix and Lala Kent Still Friends? A tipster tweeted that Ariana “eviscerated” Lala during the altercation and that it was a “friendship-ending” confrontation. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 3 2024, Published 10:44 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is essentially about the post-Scandaval recovery. Tensions arose because people like Scheana were torn between their love for Ariana and pity for Tom, who has consistently been vilified since the news broke. Ariana made an immediate decision to cut anyone out of her life who remained close to Tom, even her closest friends. So, she was angry that Lala filmed with Tom. They had a fight during the VPR reunion, so are Lala Kent and Ariana Madix still friends?

Source: Bravo

Are Ariana Madix and Lala Kent still friends?

A significant fight occurred between Ariana and Lala during the Season 11 reunion. A tipster tweeted that Ariana “eviscerated” Lala during the altercation and that it was a “friendship-ending” confrontation. According to Us Magazine, Lala responded to this by saying that one of those statements was true. It's highly unlikely that Lala would admit to getting defeated in a fight, so it's safe to guess that their friendship is officially over. The Dream Team has very likely crumbled apart for good.

Source: Bravo

What happened during the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion?

So, what exactly led to the fight during the Season 11 reunion? The specific details won't be revealed until the reunion airs. However, Andy Cohen added fuel to the fire on his show “Radio Andy,” saying that the reunion was intense and “spicy.” Viewers who chose to watch the after-episode specials noticed that Lala's comments about Ariana were getting shadier and shadier, which hinted that there was trouble in paradise.

Source: Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump has her own thoughts on the incident.

Now that the reunion is fast approaching, everyone's curiosity about the fight is at its peak. Lisa Vanderpump entered the chat to share her own opinion about the situation. She shared in an interview with Page Six's podcast, “It was very complicated.” Lisa goes on to say that she doesn't feel that Lala was eviscerated by Ariana. Lisa has done what she could to mediate the tension. She even attempted to give grace to Tom, even though she is clear on the fact that what he did was despicable.

Social media confirmed that the rift between Lala and Ariana is very real.