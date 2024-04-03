Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules They Might All Be out of Their 20s, but 'The Valley' Cast Isn't Above a Game of Telephone Kristen Doute was once in the headlines for racism linked to a former 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 2 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Casey Durkin/Bravo

The premiere season of Bravo's reality show The Valley has no shortage of drama from the start. Just because these cast members are inching toward 40 (or already there), it doesn't mean they're above talking smack and lying about it, and we wouldn't have it any other way. But in the April 2 episode, things get heated when Kristen Doute makes a big claim about something Janet Caperna allegedly said about Michelle Lally.

According to Kristen, Janet had some choice words about Michelle. Only, from Kristen's story, Janet didn't exactly say anything to her. And there is a lot of he said/she said in this group. Not that anyone is saying no to this drama so early in the series, but there is some confusion about who said what, if anything.

What did Janet say about Michelle on 'The Valley'?

According to Kristen, she heard from fellow Valley co-star Zack Wickham that Janet said Michelle is a republican. Kristen also said that Zack "insinuated" that Michelle's political standing means she is racist. Zack denies this in the April 2 episode of The Valley, but Kristen's claims create an avalanche of drama within the friend group.

Kristen also says that, prior to filming The Valley, there were a lot of things said within the group. However, according to her, once the cameras started rolling, her friends' tunes changed a bit. Either way, Kristen's claims about what Zack allegedly said that Janet supposedly said (are you keeping up?) are strong to make as offhandedly as she did at a girls' night where Janet wasn't even in attendance.

Jesse Lally opens up an old wound for Kristen about racism and 'Vanderpump Rules.'

When Jesse and Michelle have a dinner party at one of the properties they're selling, everything that Kristen said comes out again. Except this time, everyone in the he said/she said of it all are here. And Jesse leaves no stone unturned when he comes for Kristen, who he accuses of playing with his and his wife's reputations as real estate agents and public figures.

Kristen stands her ground about hearing this alleged tea from Zack, but when Jesse reminds Kristen why she was originally fired from Vanderpump Rules, it strikes a nerve with her. In 2020, Kristen and Stassi Schroeder were both fired from VPR after co-star Faith Stowers revealed they had made false police reports about her that were racially-motivated.

Although Kristen says she apologized to Faith and that she is learning from her mistakes, this huge blip on her reality TV resume is one that Jesse has no issue bringing back to the surface. And it could have lasting effects on Kristen's relationships with both Michelle and Jesse.

