Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent's Second Child Will Have an Unconventional Family Not every baby has a father, and not every woman needs a baby daddy. Lala Kent steps out of the norm to have her new child. By Jamie Lerner Mar. 7 2024, Published 3:36 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We love to see a reality star glow-up, and Lala Kent is the living proof. The Vanderpump Rules star has been in the spotlight for over a decade, and in doing so, she became a mother, went through a traumatic break-up and ensuing custody battle, and even got sober. Now, Lala is showing her fans that you don’t need a man to achieve your dreams!

Article continues below advertisement

The Bravolebrity announced her pregnancy with her second child on March 4, 2024, in a post with the caption, “I’m expanding my pod.” As fans grow excited about the birth of her second baby, we also can’t help but wonder who the father is. So, who is the father of Lala Kent’s baby?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Lala Kent’s second baby will not have a father in the traditional sense.

While Lala already has a beautiful baby daughter in Ocean (with now-ex Randall Emmett), she’s ready to expand her family. She officially announced that she is pregnant on Instagram before doing an Amazon Livestream to discuss the details of her untraditional pregnancy. Back in January 2024, Lala shared that she was conceiving her second child via intrauterine insemination (IUI) using a sperm donor.

“It took a really long time to find the donor because, you know, it’s strange,” she told Cosmopolitan. “It’s like you’re shopping for your partner but only to have a child, so there’s a lot that goes into it. But the moment I found this donor, it just spoke to me. He felt like my baby daddy … I went through the California Cryobank for my donor, and they have such a unique way of making you feel like you know them before you choose them.”

Article continues below advertisement

When revealing her pregnancy on Amazon Livestream, Lala added, “The best part about my baby daddy is that he does not exist. I have been pretty open about wanting to really have full control of — I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time. I went through a really hard time with my past and just with Ocean, and I will say, my heart will always be up for grabs. I believe in love. I know that I will find love again, but for me, my child will never be up for grabs again."

Article continues below advertisement

While Lala’s baby won’t have a father, they will have a great support network.

“I always say I’m raising my daughter Ocean, and I’ll be raising this new baby with my mom. My mom is a tremendous help, and she helps co-parent,” Lala said. “I have a pod around me — I say we’re like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod, we just keep adding to it.

Article continues below advertisement

“It may not look normal to most people, but Ocean and this child, they’re going to be surrounded by so much love, and I think that the word ‘dad’ is an honor and a privilege, and that word is not just something that should be handed out,” she explained. “There are so many men in Ocean’s life that will be in this baby’s life that truly have taken on the role of a dad. And not because I’ve asked them to, but because they’ve just stepped up to the plate.”