Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Getty Images Lala Kent's Dating Life Is Front and Center on 'Vanderpump Rules' By D.M. Mar. 22 2023, Updated 9:34 p.m. ET

Like most of the cast members on Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent’s dating life has played a major part in her on-screen storyline. Lala’s love life took a backseat during Season 10 of the popular Bravo show, but she has still managed to find herself in the middle of a lover’s quarrel.

Article continues below advertisement

Lala recently made headlines for slamming her Vanderpump Rules costar, Raquel Leviss, for sending her a cease and desist amid her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

Lala’s assertion in the drama surrounding Raquel, Tom, and Ariana Madix is fitting, considering the reality star has experienced her fair share of public relationships. From Bravo stars to models, Lala’s romantic history has been on full display. So, who is Lala dating now? Here's what we know!

Article continues below advertisement

Lala Kent is not dating anyone right now — but her hookup with James Kennedy is back in the spotlight.

Source: Instagram

Lala’s dating past has been a topic of conversation since she joined Vanderpump Rules in 2014. In Season 4 of the hit Bravo show, Lala hooked up with her costar, James Kennedy — and while the two initially denied the fling, Lala later admitted that the pair had a one-night stand. “I don't regret sleeping with James,” the reality star said (per Us Weekly).

During Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, she admitted to James' ex Raquel that she did in fact sleep with James while they were in a relationship, prompting Raquel to call out James, who apologized (sort of). "It wasn’t a good decision. Obviously, we were both drunk, and alcohol was to blame," James told Raquel on the show. "I mean, she was in bed and literally did not let me leave the room. Sorry, for what it’s worth."

Article continues below advertisement

Lala is in the middle of a messy divorce from her ex, Randall Emmett.

Source: Getty Images

Following her romp with James, Lala began dating producer Randall Emmett. The couple got engaged in 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Ocean, three years later. Unfortunately, the couple’s union ended a short time later. They called off their engagement in October 2021, with Lala later accusing Randall of cheating. She later told the Los Angeles Times that her ex-fiancé “tackled” her after she confronted him over the alleged infidelities.

Randall has adamantly denied Lala’s claims. "Lala fabricated this account," Randall’s spokesperson said, in a statement provided to E! News. The couple has since entered into a grueling custody battle for the daughter, according to Page Six.

Article continues below advertisement

Following her separation from Randall, Lala rebounded with model Don Lopez.

In November 2022, the television personality posted an unidentifiable image of a man on Instagram, who was later revealed to be model Don Lopez. A few weeks later, Lala appeared on Jeff Lewis Live and revealed that her time with Don was brief. “Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom,” she said. She went on to reveal that she was later made aware of “certain things” about Don that prompted her to end their relationship.