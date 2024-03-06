Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Sandoval Accuses Lala of Keeping Her Private Life "Off Limits" on 'Vanderpump Rules' Lala says Sandoval repeatedly judged her in the midst of his cheating scandal on 'Vanderpump Rules.' By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 5 2024, Published 9:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty

If there's one thing the cast of Vanderpump Rules is going to do in the face of a huge scandal, it's find a way to insert themselves in it in some way. For Lala Kent, that means facing off with Tom Sandoval about his behavior and "advice" to her while he was in the thick of his secret affair with former co-star Raquel Leviss (otherwise now known as Rachel, thank you very much).

In the March 5 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala confronts Sandoval about how he treated her and spoke to her which now, looking back, as when he had been incredibly dishonest with everyone about the affair. But what, exactly, did Sandoval say to Lala to set her off like this? Their on and off-camera drama isn't anything new.



What did Sandoval say to Lala on 'Vanderpump Rules' that upset her?

During the last day of their Lake Tahoe trip on the March 5 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala asks Sandoval about something he said to her prior to his Scandoval cheating scandal breaking. According to Lala, Sandoval told her that she "needs to be real" and "honest with [her] life." This was at a time when Tom and Rachel were still seeing each other secretly, which means that, to Lala, Sandoval had no business giving her such harsh advice.

Lala says that Tom said this to her multiple times, and in different ways, and James Kennedy agrees that he has heard Tom speak this way to her. And in March 2023, Tom had some choice words about Lala when he spoke to Page Six.

"When I watch her on Watch What Happens Live or Scheana's podcast, she sits slumped back in the chair and brings this overly douchey cockiness that's so try-hard," he told the outlet. "All Lala has to do is just be real. But I don't think she's real."

Sooooooo, this is the face Tom made when James told the guys that LaLa went off on Rachel 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules #VPR pic.twitter.com/YHj2ll2yca — MyMommainthe80’s (@mymommainthe80) March 16, 2023

When Lala confronts Tom about these kinds of comments in the Vanderpump Rules episode, he doubles down instead of apologizing right away. He tells Lala that her "entire life" was "off limits" for a long time, due to the secrecy of her relationship with ex Randall Emmett. But for Lala, the real issue is that Tom told Lala that she "needed to be real" when he was being far from real during his affair.

Where do Lala and Sandoval stand now?

At the end of the blowout on the show, Lala and Sandoval hug it out. It seems like their relationship is headed in a different direction. And Lala admits to Scheana Shay that Sandoval can't be persecuted by everyone forever. Outside of the show, Lala hasn't shared where she and Sandoval stand now. However, at BravoCon 2023, she did open up about their relationship of sorts.

