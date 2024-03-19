Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Exploring the Rift: Are Katie and Lala Still Friends in 'Vanderpump Rules'? Unravel the tangled web of friendship and drama to see if Katie and Lala have weathered the storm together on 'Vanderpump Rules.' By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 10:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the glittering world of Vanderpump Rules, a show renowned for its high-octane drama, glamorous lifestyle, and intricate relationships, fans are constantly on the lookout for updates about their favorite cast members. One question that has been on everyone's lips lately is, "Are Katie Maloney and Lala Kent still friends?"

Article continues below advertisement

This query stems from the duo's rollercoaster friendship, marked by moments of closeness and periods of tension. As the latest season unfolds, revealing the complexities of life in the spotlight, viewers are eager to discover where Katie and Lala stand today. With both ladies navigating their paths amidst the challenges of fame, friendship, and personal evolution, this question becomes all the more poignant.

The journey of Lala Kent and Katie Maloney's friendship.

Source: Getty Images

In the whirlwind of glitz, glamour, and occasional turmoil that defines Vanderpump Rules, the friendship between Lala and Katie has been a focal point for fans and followers of the show. Recently, both stars have candidly opened up about the strains in their relationship, revealing a complex narrative of conflict, introspection, and eventual reconciliation that mirrors the very essence of human connection.

Article continues below advertisement

Lala shared insights into their falling out and subsequent efforts to mend their bond during the March 13 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala.

According to Bravo TV, she recounted how comments made by Katie in a podcast right before the reunion of Season 10 hinted at underlying tensions. “Right before the reunion of Season 10, Katie had gone on a podcast saying, ‘The vibes were off with us,’” Lala explained. Despite not delving into the specifics of their disagreement, Lala acknowledged a mutual distancing that followed, marking a significant pause in their friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

Where are Katie and Lala now?

Lala, reflecting on the tumultuous journey they've navigated through the latest season, conveyed a sense of optimism about where she and Katie find themselves now. "We have a rocky season, and it was extremely hard and sad," Lala admitted in an interview shared by US Magazine, acknowledging the strain that had been placed on their relationship.

Despite the challenges faced, she was quick to add, "But we’re good." This statement alone offers a beacon of hope for fans who have followed their friendship through its highs and lows. This perspective highlights a mature approach to relationships, recognizing that disagreements and conflicts can serve as opportunities for deeper understanding and connection.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to Katie specifically, Lala's sentiment was clear and affectionate: "I love Katie." This simple yet profound declaration serves as a testament to the enduring bond between them, suggesting that despite past conflicts, their friendship remains rooted in genuine love and respect.