Caine Bacon Was Absent From the 'Love Island USA' Reunion After Season 6 — Here's Why Caine Bacon revealed on TikTok that he had been "canceled" from the reunion days before it aired. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 20 2024, 7:21 a.m. ET

For those who kept up with Love Island USA for its entire Season 6 run, there's no denying that Caine Bacon stirred up his share of trouble. However, being dramatic does not equate to being edited from or asked not to appear on a reunion special, so why wasn't Caine Bacon at the Love Island USA reunion for Season 6?

His absence was noted right away by viewers who tuned in to the pre-recorded special. However, Caine did share on social media days before the reunion that he wouldn't be in it. In the comments section under a since-deleted TikTok video, Caine revealed that he had been "canceled" from the reunion, rather than the reunion itself being canceled. But what happened?

Why wasn't Caine Bacon at the 'Love Island USA' reunion?

Caine shared a review of a Korean restaurant in a TikTok that has since been deleted. In it, he used derogatory words to describe Asian culture, and he laughed about his choice of words and actions in the video. While the video is no longer on Caine's TikTok account, it's clear that this behavior led to him being asked not to film the reunion special with the rest of the cast.

However, Caine's absence was definitely felt by viewers who tuned in to the reunion. While Caine wasn't exactly the most genuine guy at the Villa, he kept the drama coming in spades at all times. And having that same messy drama at the reunion might have been just what the special needed. Still, it's best for all involved that Caine remain distanced from the show following his offensive video.

They let Caine get all the way to NY, enjoy 2 days & then said PSYCH 😭 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/5qCzhJKyIV — Libby (@Libbotomy) August 11, 2024

Caine issued an apology video on TikTok.

Following Caine's now-deleted TikTok and the backlash he received, he posted an apology video on TikTok to clear the air. In it, Caine explained that he "would have never" posted the video if he "knew the offence it would cause." He went on to explain that "where [he is] from," the terms he used aren't considered offensive and he "thought it would be funny" to show himself unable to use chopsticks.

Caine also said in his apology video following his racist remarks that he wasn't aware the phrase "me love you long time" is offensive in itself. But, he added, he Googled the things he said in his video to better understand why what he said was offensive.

@cainefit7 This might not be fluent as normal but i didnt want to script this and prepare i wanted it to come from the heart, if you scroll thru my older vids youll see me saying ‘me love u’ etc, again aplogies to anyone genuinely offended, never my intention, genuinely nervous about this vid as you can see but wanted to man it as natural and not scripted, peace and love ♬ original sound - CB

'Love Island USA' fans tweeted about Caine's absence at the reunion.

When it was clear that Caine wasn't part of the Love Island USA reunion, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on him not being included in it. One fan tweeted, "Lastly, everyone lucky Caine wasn't there or the whole set would've been in flames." Another wrote, "Caine was needed, I'm sorry!"