Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island 'Love Island's' Kaylor and Aaron Agree Casa Amor Ruined Their Post-Reality Romance "It got to the point that I realized that she was just not happy anymore," Aaron said of Kaylor. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 26 2024, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

During every Love Island season, fans become involved in many couples' lives before and after leaving the villa. Sadly, one Season 6 pair didn't last.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans confirmed that their romance was over before the Love Island reunion. They have since shared with fans why they broke up.

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Kaylor and Aaron break up?

Kaylor and Aaron were coupled up from day one of Love Island USA Season 6. While they didn't win the competition, their love seemed destined to enter the real world. Unfortunately, Kaylor said in July 2024 that she and Aaron weren't on good terms. She said their problems began after she saw the season's Casa Amor episodes. In the episodes, Aaron put his hands down Daniela Ortiz-Rivera's pants behind Kaylor's back. She discussed his betrayal and confirmed his behavior caused their split.

"My perspective definitely has changed from when I was in the villa to now, just because I see absolutely everything Aaron did in Casa Amor. I feel like the little things mean more to me,” Kaylor told the BFFs podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron has also shared his take on why he thinks he and Kaylor split. In an appearance on The Viall Files, he admitted the Casa Amor episodes hurt their relationship. He said he hadn't realized how many people watched the show and supported Kaylor's breaking up with him. While Aaron said he handled the backlash well, he felt it became too much for his girlfriend to handle, ultimately leading to them parting ways.