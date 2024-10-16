Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island 'Love Island's Hannah Smith Allegedly Made Racist Remarks During Her September 2024 Arrest Hannah Smith was arrested at a concert venue in Atlanta, Ga. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 16 2024, 7:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hannahsmithhh.xo

When Hannah Smith from Love Island USA was arrested in Sept. 30, 2024, fans were in shock. Now that more details have come out about the arrest and allegedly racist remarks Hannah made toward the arresting officer, the plot thickens. But what racist remarks did Hannah reportedly make and what has she said to explain her actions?

Hannah was escorted from a concert in Atlanta on Sept. 30 after displaying disorderly conduct. However, according to reports, she also tried to punch and kick the officer who apprehended her. That officer was a Black man. Hannah was charged with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and terroristic threats. Now, she faces public backlash as more details have emerged.

'Love Island's Hannah Smith allegedly made racist remarks during her September 2024 arrest.

According to TMZ, a source close to the case shared that Hannah not only tried to assault the Black police officer who arrested her, but she also allegedly made numerous threatening racial remarks toward him. Hannah also allegedly told the officer that he hates white women, and insinuated that she was targeted because of her face. But what did Hannah allegedly actually say?

Hannah's alleged rant included plenty of expletives: "B---h. I can't wait to kill you, you dumba--, ugly b---h 'cause you're f--king fat, and they love us skinny b---hes 'cause you're f--king Black, and I hate Black b---hes. So I can't wait to kill you and your sister, you dumba-- b---h." It's unclear why Hannah mentioned the officer's sister as well.

More details released concerning 'Love Island USA' star's arrest:https://t.co/ugQ4wyIT53 pic.twitter.com/CguhnOSlTt — The Georgia Gazette (@TheGAGazette) October 9, 2024