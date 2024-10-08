Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island 'Love Island' Star Hannah Smith Arrested for "Terroristic Threats" After Reportedly Threatening to Kill a Cop While she was being transported to jail, Hannah reportedly made several threats against both the police officer and his sister. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 8 2024, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Peacock/The Georgia Gazette

Love Island is one of those shows where people tune in for the feel-goods. It features a breathtaking tropical location and singles competing to find love in paradise. It's somehow lascivious and wholesome at the same time, and fans tune in by the droves to watch people fall in love. Or not.

Yet the recent news about a Love Island star isn't going to warm the heart. In fact, it's rather shocking. Hannah Smith, beloved Love Island diva, was arrested for threatening a cop. Here's what we know.

Source: NBC Universal / Bravo

'Love Island' star Hannah was arrested after threatening a cop.

Although she didn't find love on Season 6 of Love Island, Hannah quickly won the hearts of many fans by being the show's clumsy goofball. A bottle server with a bit of sass, Hannah tried to make it work with Kendall, but things fell apart.

And that's not the only thing that fell apart for Hannah. On Sept. 30, she was arrested in Cobb County, Ga., for allegedly making terroristic threats against a police officer and his sister. According to TMZ, she was attending a concert venue when she was escorted out for being disorderly. A police officer attempted to escort her to an Uber when she reportedly struck him with a closed fist. The officer then put her in handcuffs.

At that point, Hannah allegedly tried to kick the officer and was placed under arrest. While she was being transported to jail, Hannah allegedly made several threats against both the police officer and his sister. She is facing two felony counts; one for terroristic threats, and one for willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Source: NBC Universal / Bravo

Fans are flabbergasted after Hannah's arrest.

When the news broke online, fans immediately flocked to social media to weigh in. Although Hannah has a big personality and no lack of sass, this current turn of events is a bit of a surprise for her biggest fans.

On TikTok, many people expressed surprise at her arrest. For some, the surprise was more related to the location, which is practically the middle of nowhere in Georgia, Cobb County. One fan wrote, "WHAT WAS SHE DOING IN COBB" while another joked, "Hannah what are you doing here girlie!?!?" While one perplexed fan wrote, "Is Cobb county a scary place or something?! All these comments I'm lost."

Others pointed out that at least her makeup was on point. While Hannah's behavior may be shocking, in part because of the locale she chose to express it in, fans are about as unserious about it as one would expect.