'Love Island USA' Contestant Huda Says Her Daughter Gives Her Purpose

Season 7 of Love Island USA is filled with drama. With Yulissa Escobar being abruptly kicked off the island for what fans have speculated may be racist comments, things started out fiery. But not everyone is bringing the drama.

For instance, Huda Mustafa, a popular contestant on Season 7 of Love Island USA, is a little over the drama. She's a fitness enthusiast and a mom, and she's just here for the right reasons. Here's what we know about Huda's daughter and the fitness career that gives her drive.

Here's what we know about the daughter of 'Love Island USA's Huda.

When it comes to Huda's time on Love Island USA, she's making friends fairly quickly. She revealed her motherhood to some of the other contestants, and it was warmly received. But as far as details about her daughter, we know precious little.

Huda has posted about her daughter on social media a few times, and she appeared to be about 4 years old when Huda started Season 7. In every post she makes about her daughter, she expresses her gratitude for the child who "made [her] a mommy." In one post on Instagram showing several photos of the two spending time together, Huda captioned it, "If I could have a million of you, I would. You give me purpose. You give me strength. You give me happiness. You give me unconditional love I never knew was possible."

She added, "You gave me the love I needed. You give me laughs. You are my world. Happiest of birthdays to my stinker. Mommy loves you so much." In another post, Huda shared that she was "obsessed" with being a mother to her daughter. It's a sweet peek into who Huda is behind the career and the pursuit of love.

Aside from her daughter, another of Huda's dearest loves is fitness.

And aside from her daughter, one of Huda's greatest loves appears to be fitness. On her website, which offers training programs "customized to your needs and lifestyle," the young trainer shares a bit more about her love for fitness.

In her "about me" section, Huda calls herself, "a passionate fitness coach and a dedicated single mom who has been on a transformative journey in the world of health and fitness for over four years."

She adds, "I understand the struggles that many women face when it comes to balancing their personal goals, family responsibilities, and self-care. I've walked the path of feeling lost in unhealthy eating habits, struggling with body image issues, and dealing with the challenges of being overweight and underweight. I’ve also been on the other side, trying to find the magic formula to build muscle and get toned."