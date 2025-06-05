‘Love Island Usa’ Fans Cheered for Yulissa Escobar’s Season 7 Exit Amid Her Racist Scandal "Update: WE WON SHE'S GONE!" By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 5 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

When Season 7 of Love Island debuted on June 3, 2025, fans were anticipating seeing what the steamy singles had to offer. Fresh from its most engaged season yet, the season premiere was a must-see event, so much so that it was delayed due to the influx of fandom. The season didn't disappoint, introducing us to five women: Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, Fla., Huda Mustafa from Raleigh, NC, Belle-A Walker from Honolulu, Hawaii, Olandria Carthen from Decatur, Ala., and Yulissa Escobar from Miami, Fla.

The show also introduced five men — Ace Greene from Los Angeles, Calif., Taylor Williams from Oklahoma City, Okla., Nicolas Vansteenberghe from Jacksonville, Fla., Austin Shepard from Northville, Mich., and Jeremiah Brown from Los Angeles, Calif. And while the season started out with some potential love connections and some intense kissing, Yulissa got on fans' bad side soon after the season premiere. Eventually, she made an early exit from the show. Here's what went down.

Source: Peacock

Why did Yulissa Escobar leave 'Love Island USA?'

Yulissa entered Love Island Season 7 as one of the main singles. While she turned heads and shared in her bio ahead of the season that she was eager for fans to "get to know her heart, her humor, and everything in between," it appeared viewers weren't interested in any of it. During the second episode of the season, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling announced, "Yulissa has left the villa.” The narrator didn't delve into any other details as to what may have led to her exit.

While Iain didn't share why Yulissa left Love Island USA, she was already losing as a fan favorite due to her social media activity. Ahead of the episode, TMZ posted clips of her saying the N-word during multiple episodes of her podcast. In one clip, she can be heard saying, "If you f--k my n---a, perfect, but like 'now I'm f----ing my n---a, he's my n---a."

“Welcome back to Love Island usa, Yulissa has left the villa” TRUMPIE OUT #LoveIslandUSA

pic.twitter.com/sQfB0QAjJ3 — Mink (@accminkk) June 5, 2025

Yulissa didn't have time to explain her ethnicity on the show, but we can confirm she's not Black, making her use of the N-word unforgivable to fans. Hundreds of fans vowed to have her eliminated once voting submissions became available on the app. Yulissa's critics cheered for her departure in comments on her Love Island-related social media posts.

"'Yulissa has left the villa' LMFAOOOO," one fan mocked. "Update: WE WON SHE'S GONE!" another fan celebrated. "Did you know you only had 30 minutes???" another viewer joked, noting Yulissa's short time on the show.

Source: Peacock

What has Yulissa Escobar said about her 'Love Island' exit?

While fans had plenty to say about Yulissa being among the first contestants to leave Love Island Season 7, she remained mum about the situation. However, before her elimination, she reposted Love Island's post of her and the cast surviving day one of being in the competition. According to Variety, it's also unclear if Yulissa was removed from the villa in the middle of the night or whether the Love Island editors cut her out of the episode