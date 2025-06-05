'Love Island USA' Viewers Are Having Serious Issues With the Captions on Peacock "I literally can't understand a word Taylor says and the captions don't pick up half his dialogue." By Chrissy Bobic Published June 5 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

After Ariana Madix joined Love Island USA in its sixth season as the host, she helped breathe new life into the Peacock reality dating show. So when the gaggles of new fans rushed to their devices to watch the Season 7 premiere, they couldn't help noticing that the captions were, well, a little off.

Most streaming platforms and even televisions in general have a closed caption option for viewers. Some people just want to be able to catch every mumble without missing a beat. Other viewers with hearing loss need the captions to be able to properly follow along with what the stars of the show say. While some television settings for captions are known for being delayed, many expect a lot more from Peacock.

Source: Peacock

There are problems with 'Love Island USA's' captions on Peacock.

After the Season 7 premiere dropped on Peacock, users took to a Reddit thread to discuss being unable to follow along with the captions. The user who shared the post wrote that people with hearing loss, those who are hard of hearing, and people who are non-native English speakers all need captions. The fact that the captions are either incorrect or lag makes it difficult to follow along.

"It's so annoying because then I'm blasting the TV while my kids are sleeping," someone commented on the thread. "Plus when the music overlaps with conversation, it sounds like they've got it turned so loud and cuts off some of what they're saying. I either have to rewind multiple times and try to read lips or just throw my hands up and hope it wasn't important!"

Why are the subtitles so off for Love Island USA 😭 — Mel Chen (@melchen) June 5, 2025

Another user commented, "I rely super heavily on subtitles in general since I just have a hard time focusing on what people are saying when watching TV." Others are convinced that Peacock outsourced their captioning to AI, and that's why the captions are so wrong. Someone even took a screenshot where the caption should have said "recoupling," but resulted in an entirely different word altogether.

Another viewer commented to share that there is an issue with the music in Love Island USA too. Because the music itself is loud and the captions make it hard to read what the cast is saying, some viewers have to play the show extra loud, which results in even louder volume when the music comes on.

Sooo does CBS or Peacock not pay for captions for Love Island? Because the “subtitles” are not good. Or is it just me? There’s way too many people talking for me to not have good captions. That pisses me off so much. Because I can hear, but I have auditory processing issues among — 🧠 📖 PhD loading… (@bbygirl_1999) June 4, 2025

"I have conductive hearing loss so lower noises are way harder which means I can't hear the conversations but the music blares because I have the TV up so high," they wrote in the thread. They better fix it ASAP."

